Kim Zolciak ‘Can’t Imagine Dating Again’ but Admires ‘Nice Guy’ Chet Hanks

Is Kim Zolciak working on infiltrating her way into the Hanks family? Rumors are swirling that she’s dating Chet Hanks, but now, she’s trying to throw us off their scent.

The former Real Housewives of Atlanta star recently filmed a new season of The Surreal Life, and the streets were saying that the two made a romantic connection. However, Daily Mail just caught up with Kim as she was leaving the Los Angeles airport, and she tried to play coy about their rumored relationship. So, what’s really going on here?

Kim’s stuck in the single life

In the saga of Kim’s on-again-off-again divorce from Kroy Biermann, they’re currently in an “off” phase. It’s nasty, so it made total sense that she would lean into Chet as a rebound. That’s a match made in reality TV heaven.

If true, this relationship would break the internet, but when Kim finally had the chance to confirm or deny that they were involved, she refused. Instead, she simply told the outlet that he’s a “nice guy.” She then took it a step further and explained that she couldn’t even ‘imagine dating again,” especially as she navigates the bitter divorce from Kroy. Perhaps this was just a showmance for Surreal Life rather than something real?

Brielle weighs in

Kim wasn’t alone when the Daily Mail approached her at the airport. Her daughter, Brielle Biermann, was also with her. She had her own opinion on the Chet rumors. When the reporter asked about her mom and Chet, Brielle replied and said, “We don’t know him.”

For obvious reasons, Brielle is not willing to have Chet as a stepfather. It sounds like she’s still holding out hope that Kim and Kroy can reconcile. According to the report, she yelled, “Kim and Kroy till the end,” as they got into their Uber.

