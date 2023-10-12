Mary Cosby Reveals Shady Reason She Returned to RHOSLC

Season 4 of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City has been very generous to viewers. Jen Shah is long gone. Whitney Rose is bringing some controversy and confrontation to Meredith Marks. Meredith has to defend herself from The Wild Rose Beauty founder as well as newbie Angie Katsevas. And of course, Lisa Barlow finds her own reasons for meltdowns.

Then there’s the return of Mary Cosby. She is one to remember. And while she no longer has Jen to be confrontational with, Mary is finding other ways to stay relevant. Though it seems it is neither her intention or interest to be part of the show.

Whether it’s sitting out a night at the club in favor of a dash to McDonald’s, or bluntly refusing Angie’s invitation to sit by the pool, Mary’s blend of honesty and poor social graces create a perfect mix of hilarity. But one has to ask the question, does Mary really want to be there?

Mary brings her signature fashion, and shade, to WWHL

Mary recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live to answer that very question. Host Andy Cohen asked her on behalf of viewers exactly why she returned.

Mary responded, “Oh? Why I wanted to come back? To help you guys out. I think so. Is that mean? Andy, you have to tell me if it’s rude.”

Andy seemed flustered about giving a response, and asked “Which thing?”

Mary does seem to get a pass from the rest of the cast when it comes to her attitude. She and Meredith actually appear to be great friends.

The one cast member who really triggers Mary is Whitney. But even she knows not to confront her co-star too often. Yes, it’s an interesting dynamic for sure. And viewers often enjoy Mary’s fashion as well.

Catch The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF MARY’S COMEBACK? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER ANSWER TO ANDY? DO YOU WANT TO SEE MORE OF HER IN THE SEASON?