Meredith Marks Slams RHOSLC Editing for ‘Making Light’ of Her Car Incident

Meredith Marks escaping Lisa Barlow’s Vida Tequila party didn’t end her drama. While returning from the event with a friend, the driver lost control in the snow. Meredith feared the vehicle would go over a cliff, but the skilled driver managed to gain control and steer it into a snowbank.

The moment was seemingly mocked during the last episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City. The word accident was in quotes as the footage of the car was shown. Also, the choice of soundtrack added some suggestions of mockery.

But Meredith was visibly triggered by the event. However close to death she actually was. And the fashion influencer took to her Twitter account to explain her feelings.

Meredith questions why “accident” was in quotes

This was a hard moment for me. I was in a horrible car accident years ago when I was catapulted out of a car and knocked unconscious. I lost a dear friend in that accident. That moment was a horrible reminder and is nothing to make light of. Not humorous at all #rhoslc https://t.co/uS775SUBwR — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) October 11, 2023

“This was a hard moment for me. I was in a horrible car accident years ago when I was catapulted out of a car and knocked unconscious. I lost a dear friend in that accident. That moment was a horrible reminder and is nothing to make light of. Not humorous at all,” Meredith posted in the first tweet.

This would explain her tearful recollection of the event. While speaking in a confessional during the episode, Meredith said, “I thought I was dying. I thought that my last interactions of significance were what just happened at Lisa’s party that was just ugly and mean. And I decided I really wanna spend my time with the people that I care about the most. Because we never know when it’s ending.”

It seems this minor incident that occurred while escaping the unhinged behavior of Angie Katsanevas had the potential to be much worse. And that was what was so triggering for Meredith.

Why is the word “accident” in quotes? Is the implication that someone messed with the car brakes and tried to cause it? #RHOSLC — Meredith Marks (@MeredithMarks0) October 11, 2023

In a second tweet, the RHOSLC favorite questioned why those in editing chose to present the word accident in quotes. Meredith made a questionable statement that seems a bit of a stretch.

“Why is the word “accident” in quotes? Is the implication that someone messed with the car brakes and tried to cause it?” she wrote.

Far more likely is the scenario that her emotions were being mocked. Either way, it feels less entertaining than a need for empathy.

