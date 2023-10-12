Where Do Taylor Ann Green and Olivia Flowers Stand Today?

Southern Charm fans are feeling a lot of sympathy for Olivia Flowers. She supported the friendship between her ex-crush Austen Kroll and bestie Taylor Ann Green, only to have it flung back in her face when her friend admitted that she and Austen considered dating in a recent episode of Season 9.

Despite the betrayal and her private tears, Olivia showed up for Taylor’s launch party. She’s a solid friend who did not have that loyalty reciprocated. And while the drama will continue to play out on the previously filmed season, the two Southern Charm belles are calling a truce for now.

Taylor plans to “rehash it at the reunion”

Tragically, both Taylor and Olivia lost a brother recently. Taylor lost her brother, Richard Worthington (a.k.a. Worth) in June at the age of 36. Connor Flowers, Olivia’s brother, passed away in January.

“With everything that’s transpired in the last few months, both of us having lost a sibling, everything’s just tabled right now,” Taylor told Us Weekly on October 11.

She added, “I know we’re going to have to rehash it at [the] reunion or whatever, but we’ve been able to put all things aside and be there for each other as friends, and that’s really important for me.”

Certainly, Olivia has already proved that she can put her emotions aside for the “value” of their friendship. But the tragedies they share connect them now in a morbid sort of way. Taylor called it a “really sh*tty club to be a part of.”

Taylor was then asked how her family had been dealing with their grief. “We’re good,” she said. “It still doesn’t really seem real, but you have your moments and you’ll be driving down the road and you’ll start bawling your eyes out for about 30 seconds and you’re like, ‘OK, I’m OK. I’m good.’ There’s no right or wrong way to process, but we’re working through it.”

Finally, the Southern Charm star addressed why she told Olivia about her crossing the line with Austen.

“Olivia’s the type of person where she has to process things, and that’s why I was so wanting to meet up with her that morning and let her process it,” Taylor explained “I was like, ‘I don’t want her to walk into this room and feel completely blindsided and trying to understand what’s going on with everybody around.’ But of course, you can’t really have it your way when cameras are in town.”

Catch Southern Charm Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF TAYLOR’S COMMENTS? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF THEIR TRUCE IN THE FACE OF THE TRAUMA THEY BOTH EXPERIENCED? DO YOU THINK THEY WILL MEND THEIR FRIENDSHIP?