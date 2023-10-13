Love Is Blind’s Milton Discusses ‘Elephant in the Room’ and Marriage Decision

Love Is Blind Season 5 has reached its conclusion. With a reunion set for this weekend, it’s going to be interesting to hear from all of the participants at the center of this season’s drama. When all was said and done, only Milton and Lydia went through with their wedding vows. Despite a huge age difference, they made things work. Now, Milton has spoken out about the “elephant in the room;” and he doesn’t mean Lydia’s prior connection to Uche…

A question of morality

“Our morals were pretty much the exact same,” Milton said to PEOPLE. “I think our age difference, it was the elephant in the room at first and then quickly got past it. It was making sure that the rest of our community, the extensions of us, understood what was going on and that we were generally there for one another.”

Milton also addressed his family dynamic, and how they questioned Lydia’s intentions. “I’ll tell you, I have an amazing family. They’re protective for sure. I’m the little brother. The only boy,” he explained. “My mom, she is the head of the family. She is the one. And then my sisters, they look out for me. So I think more than anything, they were extremely protective of me. It’s sometimes hard for them not to see me as that 12-year-old little kid.”

Of course, Milton couldn’t reveal everything ahead of the reunion.

“But if you want to know more about how the relationship is now, I think you’re going to have to wait and see,” he teased. Whether he and Lydia are still together remains to be seen, but he’s happy to have taken part.

“The experience was amazing,” he says of the show. “I wouldn’t change anything.”

Love Is Blind: The Reunion comes to Netflix on Sunday, October 15.

