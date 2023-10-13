Southern Charm’s Taylor Ann Green Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend

Taylor Ann Green is off the market. And that’s good news for her Southern Charm co-star Olivia Flowers. Since Taylor’s two-year relationship with Shep Rose fell apart, she has been up to all kinds of mischief within the Southern Charm cast. She sent a racy picture to Whitney Sudler-Smith and pushed romantic boundaries with Austen Kroll.

Taylor likes to date close to home. And interestingly, her new beau is linked to Southern Charm spinoff, Southern Hospitality. It’s like dating in the second degree of Bravolebrities. And the reality TV star recently revealed the identity of her new man.

The duo “made it official” last month

“I am dating, so now I know what I want in life,” Taylor exclusively told Us Weekly on October 11.

Gaston is the name of the gentleman in question, “like Beauty and the Beast,” Taylor explained. He’s Southern Hospitality star TJ Dinch’s current roommate. And Taylor had to clarify that she is not dating Wilson Filogamo, who was the bartender’s roommate during filming of Southern Hospitality. Wilson was connected in friendship to Naomie Olindo.

“They got it mixed up with his old roommate, who is one of [TJ’s] best friends, one of our really good friends,” Taylor clarified. “I was like, ‘Unless he’s a closeted straight, I’m not dating Wilson.’ So, it’s TJ’s new roommate, and they actually started living together a while back. But that’s how I met him.”

“He’s incredible. He’s great,” Taylor gushed of her boyfriend.

When did the relationship begin?

As for the timeline, the duo started “talking” at the end of July. Taylor then explained how she and Gaston went on an “accidental date.”

“We were supposed to be going out to dinner with some friends, and then our friend bailed, and so it was just the two of us,” she said. “And we were like, ‘I’m oddly really enjoying this. I didn’t think I was going to, but here we are.’”

Taylor wanted to see if the romance was more than a summer fling. But last month, they decided to make “it official.” Gaston has even “met the family already and everything.”

Keeping things friendly with Shep

As for her post-split friendship with Shep, Taylor thinks he will be supportive. She said, “he’s always wanting the best for everybody, honestly. So I’m sure he is going to be like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And that makes me happy.”

Gaston is the real deal and makes Taylor “a little more secure.” She added, “he just makes me feel very confident.”

“I feel very confident and secure in our relationship, so I don’t feel like we’re both two separate people. We do our separate things and when we come together, it feels very natural and easy,” Taylor gushed.

Catch Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

