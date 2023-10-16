Austen Kroll’s ‘Unpopular Opinion’ on Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s Relationship

Austen Kroll has officially dethroned Shep Rose as the Southern Charm bad boy. At least Shep has some scruples about not dating women his friends had been in relationships with. Austen, on the other hand, hooks up with Shep’s ex, Taylor Ann Green, then lies until he is backed into a corner. He also convinced Taylor to lie to her friend, and his ex, Olivia Flowers.

Yet for some inexplicable reason, Austen is asked to comment about other people’s relationships. As if anyone would listen to the Pillows and Beer podcast co-host on the matter.

Austen questions why fans are “prodding” the relationship

Austen spoke to Decider to share his opinion on Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo’s long-distance romance.

“Look, this is what I will say about Craig and Paige. It may not be the popular opinion, but I just think the long distance thing is working for them. Someone like Paige likes to have her space, and … New York is seemingly far away, but door-to-door it’s like three hours,” Austen said.

Southern Charm fans will know that Paige is reluctant to move to Charleston to live with Craig full time. Yet the couple are renovating Craig’s house with the plans to live together someday.

In the meantime, the couple commute back and forth, never letting more than three days go by without seeing each other.

“Craig makes a lot of time to go up [to New York], especially in the summer — he basically lived there — and if that is working for them, then I don’t even know why it’s a question. I don’t know why everyone is poking and prodding as to whether they’re happy or not because she doesn’t want to move to Charleston? So what! They’re not even engaged yet, she doesn’t have to move to Charleston. To me, if it’s working then don’t fix it. And in my opinion, it’s working,” Austen concluded.

Perhaps it is not such an unpopular opinion. Paige and Craig have many supporters that say the couple should be left alone to their own decisions.

Catch Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

