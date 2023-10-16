Emily Simpson Slams ‘Cowardly’ Ryan Boyajian for Response to Tamra Judge

On a show called The Real Housewives of Orange County, one would expect the focus to be on the Housewives. But sometimes, the men slip through the cracks. On RHOC Season 17, Tamra Judge made sure that Ryan Boyajian slipped through. Ryan and his girlfriend, Jennifer Pedranti, were the objects of Tamra’s ridicule, despite their former friendship.

During Part 1 of the RHOC reunion, Tamra and Jennifer made a temporary truce regarding Ryan. Then, at Part 2’s conclusion, Tamra claimed she’d get to know Ryan better and wouldn’t come after Jenn next year. But before all that, the vitriol was real. Ryan and Jenn took to Instagram multiple times to dissuade all of Tamra’s offensive plays.

Jenn and Ryan explained that the latter didn’t attend reunion, because a man shouting back and arguing with a woman never looks good. But recently, Emily Simpson spoke up about Ryan’s choice to stay away.

Emily criticizes Ryan’s missed opportunity

Emily went on Two Ts In A Pod and discussed all things RHOC, including Ryan’s choice to skip the reunion. Emily said, “Ryan was given the opportunity to go to the reunion and talk and tell his side of the story, he could confront Tamra. He could have had all the conversations he wanted.”

She continued, “If she was lying about something, he could point it out. He could defend himself, whatever. But he chose to not to go to the reunion. So when you choose not to go to the reunion but then you get on Instagram and you write all these things about someone, it doesn’t — to me, it just looks like you’re being cowardly.”

Previously, Ryan had stated that if the other husbands and boyfriends had been invited to the reunion, he would’ve been there too. But the option to go on his own seemed daunting to him. He and Jenn feared the reunion wouldn’t be a platform for the truth as they saw it. Knowing Tamra, such concerns appear valid.

TELL US – WHAT DID YOU THINK OF RYAN’S CHOICE TO DODGE THE REUNION? DO YOU THINK EMILY HAS A POINT?