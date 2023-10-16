Mary Cosby’s Son Confirms Secret Marriage ‘Almost a Year’ Ago

What in the Mary Cosby is going on in Salt Lake City? This season has been nothing short of a whirlwind and packed full of drama. We’ve seen Monica Garcia arguing with Lisa Barlow over a $60,000 ring, while simultaneously delivering several entertaining moments with her pal Angie Katsanevas.

On the other side of the snow mountain is the always messy Whitney Rose stirring up trouble with Meredith Marks. And Heather Gay is … well, Heather. For some viewers, this is all they need. But other watchers feel this crew would be nothing without Mother Mary.

Besides reading these girls for filth, Mary’s storyline this season involves her son and his supposed marriage. If you haven’t been watching this season, Mary alleges her son got married — Kenya Moore style. During her Watch What Happens Live appearance, Andy asked Mary about it, and she said she didn’t believe it was true. But in a new sneak peek shared by Bravo, it sounds like Robert Jr. was more than clear about his marital status.

Here comes the bride

Even though Mary is no longer full-time, we still get little scenes of her outside the group of ladies. In a scene from an upcoming episode, Mary finally finds the time to speak with her son about the marriage rumors.

As they’re chilling in one of Mary’s living rooms, she asks her son, “Why am I hearing rumors that you’re married?”

“If I’m hearing it from people, I want to hear it from you,” she continued. “Is it true?”

As you can imagine, there was quite a bit of awkward silence, but Mary’s youngin eventually spoke up. “I don’t know,” he said reluctantly. After more persistence from Mary, he changed his answer.

“I mean, kind of, yeah. I went to the courthouse.” As they continued chatting, Robert revealed that he did it without his parents’ knowledge and that it’s been almost a year.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City continues on Bravo on Tuesdays at 9/8c.

TELL US – HAVE YOU ENJOYED MARY BACK ON RHOSLC? ARE YOU SHOCKED SHE DIDN’T KNOW HER SON WAS MARRIED?