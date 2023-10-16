Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Cast Not Finalized Despite Reports

A lot of Real Housewives of Orange County fans were hot last week when reports came out about Season 18. Sources were saying the cast was final and all RHOC ladies were returning to the show. Tamra Judge got her orange back for Season 17 and viewers weren’t impressed. They especially turned against her after she treated Andy Cohen like a toddler at the reunion.

Now we might have some good news. Despite the rumors of no one getting the boot, some hope might be on the horizon. Are you sick of Tammy Sue? Do you wake up at 3 am wondering how Emily Simpson still has this job? Well, think positive thoughts because the cast isn’t finalized after all.

Who should stay and who should go?

We were all shocked when the streets started saying RHOC would have the same ensemble cast for Season 18. Some were hoping Shannon Beador would put herself on pause and recover after her DUI arrest. Others wanted Tammy Sue gone for good. There was palpable disappointment in the air when people were told there would be no change in the group.

According to Radar, we all need to take a deep cleansing breath because nothing has been decided. After an outlet reported “Everyone is going to be invited back for Season 18,” insiders close to RHOC production are shutting it down.

Apparently, it’s “way too early” for these discussions because the reunion just aired. And while this week we’re sure to hear all about how Tammy Sue and Andy are BFFs forever, historically Andy doesn’t respond too well when people tell him to “f*ck off.” Ask NeNe Leakes, current star of nothing on Bravo.

A source shared it would be shocking for conversations about casting were going down already. That said, from the fans’ POV, some definite changes need to be made going forward.

Is this group too toxic?

Shannon might be a no-brainer. Bravo wants you to think following Shannon’s drama after being arrested will be helpful. What we’ll get is more footage of a woman clearly in trouble with about five other people telling her how to manage her life. Which is probably how she got here in the first place.

It was also assumed Taylor Armstrong would return as a “friend.” Why, I’m not sure but RHOC seems to collect people who don’t have much to offer other than their opinion.

The insider added, “I don’t believe these conversations have happened yet.” Hang in there everyone, there might be light at the end of the tunnel after all.

TELL US – WHO IS YOUR IDEAL RHOC CAST? DO YOU THINK TAMRA SHOULD BE FIRED ONCE AND FOR ALL?