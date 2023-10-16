Tamra Judge Gives Health Update After Hospitalization

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge is feeling much better, following a recent medical emergency.

After being “extremely sick” and suffering from “serious stomach cramping” for several weeks, she finally sought medical treatment. When she got to the hospital, doctors discovered she had an “obstructed bowel,” which is a painful and serious condition. It can actually be deadly, if not treated on time.

“I’ve had many abdominal surgeries for my intestinal problems … throughout the years, and there’s scar tissue,” she shared. “So, luckily they were able to put a tube down my nose and suck everything out for 24 hours, and they didn’t have to do surgery.”

Thankful to be on the mend

@Tamrajudge/Twitter

The orange holder first announced her hospitalization on social media on the evening of October 8. “Praying I won’t need surgery,” she wrote at the time, accompanied by a photo of herself in a hospital bed.

Sadly, some social media users accused the Vena CBD founder of causing her stomach issues by using the weight loss drug Ozempic. That’s not the way a bowel obstruction works, folks. It’s either a blockage or a twist in the intestine, which would have nothing to do with weight loss. Some people. Sigh.

Denying she’d ever used Ozempic, Tamra clapped back. “These comments are disgusting!” she wrote on Instagram. “I’ve suffered from intestinal problems for years. I’ve had multiple surgeries in the past 12 years. Remember when you all made fun of me for not having a belly button? That was due to emergency life-saving surgery. Part of my intestines were being strangled.”

The mom of four added, “My grandmother died of intestinal problems.” Additionally, the scar tissue from her previous surgeries could aggravate or cause intestinal issues. Seriously, an obstructed bowel is no joke.

Tamra may be one of my least favorite housewives, but I wouldn’t wish her health issues on her or anyone else. I’m glad she’s feeling better and will return to make the rest of her RHOC castmates’ lives miserable.

