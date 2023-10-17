Austen Kroll Went to Therapy To Correct Relationship Struggles

Austen Kroll’s popularity among Southern Charm viewers is arguably plummeting as a result of his actions this season. Even Shep Rose has garnered sympathy after his best friend admitted to hooking up with his ex-girlfriend. Not only did Austen kiss Taylor Ann Green, but he lied about it repeatedly. He also coached his romantic partner to stay quiet on the matter. As a result, Taylor blamed him for lying to Olivia Flowers. It’s all very messy.

Austen’s conversations with castmates have a tone of deflection. Apparently, he was stringing Olivia along when the kiss with Taylor happened. Luckily for him, Shep is perfectly happy to sweep the entire mess under the rug. But Austen would be well served to remember his role in all of it. Especially since he claims to be in therapy to discover some personality flaws.

Austen hoped for a “different season”

Austen spoke to The Decider about his hopes for the current season. He was asked, “What were your goals, if you will, for this season of Southern Charm, as it relates to the narrative surrounding you and how you wanted to present yourself?”

“Going into the season, I had high hopes that it was just going to be like a different season for Austen,” he explained. “Being in therapy, and trying out to figure out some things, inward, so that it could help me progress in my life in the long run. You know, exploring why relationships hadn’t worked out and what I can do differently.”

Austen did mention being in therapy during a recent episode, specifically, how expensive his therapist is. Well, cost doesn’t always factor into results. But let’s keep our fingers crossed.

He continued, “Basically, I wasn’t going to focus on a girl this season — which is the first time all the seasons that I’ve been on the show that it’s not courting or dating [I’m focused on] — but of course it ends up happening anyways, whether I liked it or not. As much as I try to move on, people won’t let me and I get sucked into things that I just want to move on from. It was just an interesting one.”

It seems Austen’s therapist has some work to do. Perhaps just to start on taking personal responsibility.

Catch Southern Charm on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK OF AUSTEN’S GOAL FOR A GIRL-FREE SEASON? WHAT IS YOUR REACTION TO HIS COMMENTS? DO YOU SEE A DIFFERENCE IN AUSTEN SINCE HE STARTED THERAPY?