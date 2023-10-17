Kyle Viljoen Throws Some Below Deck Med Shade on WWHL

At a time when Andy Cohen receives continued criticism for accusations of pitting stars against each other, one would think he might tread more carefully. Perhaps make some changes to Watch What Happens Live. But no, it’s pretty much business as usual for Andy and his guests.

Case in point, Kyle Viljoen recently appeared on the late-night talk show to discuss all things Below Deck Mediterranean. Kyle, having been on the show for two seasons now, probably knew what kind of questions were waiting for him on WWHL.

As such, he was prepared to answer most questions when he was asked to compare his co-stars to one another. However, sitting next to Jessika Asai may have influenced some of his answers.

Kyle gets brutally honest about co-stars

On WWHL, Kyle and Andy played a game called Whose Teamwork Makes Your Dream Work? Kyle was presented with two deckies, one from the current season and one from his previous season, and had to choose between them. Between Tumi Mhlongo and Natasha Webb, Kyle said Natasha was the better communicator.

As for which deckhand was better to look at, Kyle picked Jason Gaskell over Max Holz. Kyle also said Storm Smith was a better leader than Luka Brunton, but he conceded that was a difficult choice. He landed on Storm just because of how closely they worked together. He said Lara Du Preez was more fun during a night out than Courtney Veale, “hands down.”

Between Natalya Scudder and Natasha, Kyle said he’d rather share a bunk with Natasha. He said he’d rather eat Dave White’s food over Jack Luby’s. Kyle added that Jessika was a stronger stew than Elena Dubaich. He also said Captain Sandy Yawn was more chill this season, and Natalya last season was more likely to have his back.

Below Deck Med continues Mondays at 9/8c on Bravo.

