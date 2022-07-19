Kylie Jenner Slammed For Taking 17-Minute Private Jet Flight And Showing Off She And Travis Scott’s Separate Private Planes

I feel like the majority of reality TV fans can relate to me when I say that I’m in a toxic relationship with The Kardashians. We’ve been watching this family’s chaos for years on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and beyond. In that amount of time, we’ve seen a lot of good, bad, and cringy. Kim Kardashian (and her momager Kris Jenner) created A-list celebrities out of almost all of their relatives as well as built up the family’s wealth to unfathomable levels. Considering their status, it’s pretty easy for America’s most famous family to get on my nerves every once in a while.

The Kardashians just love to remind us all that they are, in fact, not like us. They’re reality TV royalty and they’re building the next generation to ensure that it stays that way. The family’s new Hulu show has been publicized with plenty of juicy drama to stir up interest. Ahead of Season 2, the news has included Khloe Kardashian’s announcement that, after even more cheating nonsense, she’s having another baby with Tristan Thomson. Oy vey. We also have Kim and Pete Davidson’s relationship getting more serious (and strange) by the minute. After weeks of waiting, we also still don’t know the name of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s newest baby.

Kylie, in particular, is one of the family members that is living on her own planet. Most recently, Kylie came under fire for taking a 17-minute flight via private jet that would have equated to about a 45-minute car ride, according to Page Six. The revelation was made after Kylie posted a photo with Travis standing in between two private jets with the caption “you wanna take mine or yours?”

The main criticism toward Kylie is the environmental impacts private jets have in relation to climate change. Some fans on Twitter labeled Kylie as a “climate criminal”. There was a general frustration with celebrities whose extravagant lifestyles have massive environmental impacts. Meanwhile, average people make small changes in their lives to do their part. It’s a classic example of the problem with this family — they try so hard on the show to come off as relatable, while driving luxury cars, living in mansions, and flying around in their own private jets. You can’t have your cake and eat it too, in this case.

Kylie (and Kris, for that matter) have yet to come up with a response to the public outcry regarding her short flight. The Kardashians style seems to be to ignore criticism and make more noise in another part of the family to distract us. Like, how did everyone get over the Astroworld tragedy so quickly and the family barely had to answer for any of it? Kylie, please fly your jet back down to Earth please and get with the program.

