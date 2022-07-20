Tamra Judge Says It Was Easier To Get To Know RHUGT Stars Without Vicki Gunvalson

Vicki Gunvlson entered the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club filming week with a vengefully empty love tank after ending her measly engagement to Steve Lodge. Luckily, Vick had her on-again-off-again bestie, Tamra Judge by her side. Tamra eventually caught heat from Brandi Glanville for being too boring when Vicki is around. From one pot-stirrer to another, that had to hurt.

During an appearance on the Mention It All podcast, Tamra admitted, “I felt like watching it back going, oh, I’m not that engaging.”

“I’m used to being the, you know, ‘that’s my opinion’ ‘top of the world’ type of girl on the show,” she continued. “I was really busy worrying about Vicki for the first couple episodes because she was sick and not feeling good and sad and all that stuff.”

Per usual, Vicki required medical attention while filming. This time, she was recovering from an “unknown cold” she later admitted was COVID-19. By now I think we can all agree Vick’s grasp of the medical field/research is tenuous at best. She seems to pick medical misinformation over her children at nearly every turn. But unlike the other women in Bluestone Manor, Tam apparently has the time for these predictable displays.

“She was on for 14 [seasons]. I was on for 12,” Tamra explained. “We’ve known each other for 16 years now. It’s not just a working relationship. I know her off camera, we’ve been together through so much together. So people just instantly lump us together as, you know, Tweedledee and Tweedledum.”

Despite the length and depth of their relationship, Tamra felt it was unfair to be partnered so closely with Vicki during RHUGT filming. She called their shared bedroom a “set up for failure” adding, “They put us in the same bedroom together. So it was like we were sleeping together, eating together, hanging out together.” Isn’t that what a girl’s trip is?

“I felt like we were kind of set up for failure at that point because we’re a package deal,” she added. “It was easier for me to get to know the girls better because my time was focused on Vicki.”

Tamra may be getting her way soon enough, though. Rumor has it she is set to return to the cast of Real Housewives of Orange County without Vicki in Season 17.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]