Cynthia Bailey Says She Is Done Being Known As A Reality Star; She’s An Actress Now

After 11 consecutive seasons, Real Housewives of Atlanta fans finally said farewell to Cynthia Bailey after her mid-Pandemic marriage to Mike Hill and eventual move to Los Angeles. Cynt made an appearance on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip in recent history, but it looks like that will be the last time she and Bravo work together.

In an interview with Page Six to promote her newest show, “Terror Lake Drive: Single Black Female”, Cynthia made it clear she has no intentions of returning to RHOA or reality TV in general. Since moving to LA with Mike in 2020, she has added several scripted gigs to her resume. She’s had small parts in “The Stepmother” for Tubi, and AMC’s “Interview with a Vampire” series.

In her newest role, Cynthia plays Ms. Rose. She is an Aunt who steps in to protect her nephew from dangers that arise during a widespread investigation into mysterious disappearances that plague Atlanta’s Black community.

“That was something that I really had to unpack because [there are] very different issues with young Black men in the world than young black women,” said Cynthia. “So … I had to tap into my inner actress.” And she isn’t stopping there.

“Once I left [Real Housewives of Atlanta], I immediately came out to LA and I started my process as an actress. I didn’t really have a lot of time to think about the show,” Cynthia shared. “Now … I’m like, ‘Wait, so I’m just really not on [Atlanta] anymore.”

Cynthia is hoping to score roles that are quite varied from her gentle and patient personality displayed on RHOA. “I want to get roles that are more outside of my wheelhouse. Like, I want to play a serial killer, damn it!” she proclaimed. “I want to go dark. I want to play a kingpin drug dealer or something. I want to do something that you guys have not seen me [do].”

The career move will also be Cynthia’s last. She joked. “You guys had Cynthia Bailey the model, you guys got to follow Cynthia Bailey the reality star. Now you guys are going to get to see Cynthia Bailey the actress. And what’s happening after that? Nothing. This is it. I’m a 55-year-old woman in full pre-menopause! This is it, OK?”

Well okay!

[Photo Credit: Bravo]