Claudia Jordan Shares Why She Left Real Housewives Of Atlanta

For me, Claudia Jordan will always be the one that got away. It’s been 8 years since she left after her first season on Real Housewives of Atlanta. During her time on the show, she gave us one of the best fights ever by standing up to OG NeNe Leakes. Never forget when she told NeNe her wig looked like ramen noodles. For once, NeNe was caught off guard, likely from a newbie going so hard for her. Especially when her seasoned castmates wouldn’t. I’d like to think that fight was Claudia’s legacy on RHOA.

But unfortunately for fans, Claudia’s time on the show was short-lived. Now she’s explaining why she ended up leaving, putting my years-long curiosity to rest. The Instagram fan account The Peach Report caught Claudia responding to a fan asking in the comments why she left the show.

Claudia took more time than I assumed she would and broke it down. She wrote, “didn’t want to come back as a friend of the show and that was my only option if I wasn’t going to share my relationship on the show.” The radio personality continued, “At the time the guy I was seeing had too much to lose going on there (super successful and known bit I kept it very private like usual) and good thing we didn’t go public on the show.”

She concluded, “Turns out he was not the most honest! I woulda been humiliated! #DodgedABullet.” Ok, well that seems like a good enough reason. But now I am dying to know – who was this person she was in a relationship with? The actress was previously linked to celebs like Diddy, comedian Kevin Hart and actor Tyrese Gibson. But Claudia has denied dating any of them. In 2015, she told Jasmine Brand of the rumors, “It really hurt me because some of the people on there are married and are friends of mine.”

As for the other rumors regarding her exit from the show, she had a bit of a different story back in 2018. On an episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, she said it was about the money. Claudia claimed, “They asked me to come back as a friend, which was a downgrade after I fought and earned the peach. Now you want me to come back with a pay cut. I do it for the money. I’m there for the money.” She added, “When you’re downgraded to a friend, they don’t follow your personal story. You just kind of have to be a Housewives plus one. So I was at a crossroads.”

[Photo Credit: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images]