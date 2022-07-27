Lisa Vanderpump Calls Garcelle Beauvais’ Son Oliver Saunders A “Gift” For The Great Job He’s Doing At Her Vegas Restaurant

Usually, on The Real Housewives, the kids are “off limits,” but Garcelle Beauvais’ sons have been a hot topic throughout season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. With one son getting cussed at by Erika Jayne and another being solicited for a threesome, Garcelle’s kids haven’t been able to catch a break. Now, another RHOBH star is talking about Garcelle’s son, Oliver Saunders, but luckily, this time, it’s all respectful. His boss, Lisa Vanderpump, is celebrating him for a job well done.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills OG chatted with Entertainment Tonight to dish about all things Vanderpump, and of course, the conversation shifted towards the women of RHOBH. When discussing her love for Garcelle, the restauranteur opened up about the unusual connection they share through Garcelle’s son.

In case you missed it, Oliver has been working for Lisa in Las Vegas since last year. And although Oliver working for the ever-demanding LVP could have been a recipe for disaster, it sounds like things are going particularly well for the two.

LVP dished to ET about how their working relationship came about. She said, “I mean, Garcelle came to me when we were having this fundraiser for Haiti, and she said, ‘Could you give my son a job?’ To me, that’s always something I don’t want to hear.”

She continued reflecting on it, and explained that she was hesitant because she didn’t know Garcelle at the time.

“I didn’t know Garcelle very well, and I said, ‘Well, what does he do?’ [She said] he wants work in the restaurant business. And so then, I said, ‘Where does he live?’ and she said, ‘Vegas,’ and I thought, ‘OK, that’s easier for me because I’m not so directly involved on a day-to-day basis.'”

So, she gave him a shot, and it’s been working out fabulously, according to the restauranteur. Could you imagine how awkward it would have been if things had not worked out with Oliver and LVP? We would never hear the end of it. But luckily, that wasn’t the case, and the former RHOBH star says that things have been working out great with Oliver — just another example that Garcelle has done a great job raising her kids.

“He’s turned out to be a gift,” LVP gushed. “He’s been great, and so I put him in the space of my restaurant, you know, in Caesars Palace, and he has moved to Paris [Las Vegas]. And he’s great. I like it very much.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]