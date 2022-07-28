Kim Richards Says She Would Return To Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Again If She “Felt Respected”

Is there still a chance? Kim Richards spent the first five seasons as a full time cast member on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. And they were rocky to say the least. When sister Kyle Richards outed Kim on camera for being an alcoholic, it took the two years to recover. Kim has stated that they are in a good place now. But as a viewer, it was hard watching Kim struggle with her sister on the show.

Now she’s revealing that there is a small chance she could come back. She recently told E! News what it would take. Said Kim,”I came into this very respected in my business. And of course I made mistakes, but I didn’t feel respected by the people that I was working with any longer and then that wasn’t okay for me. I’ve worked hard to love and respect myself today, so if I go back, I just have to feel that respect again.”

Despite making guest appearances since her departure from the show, Kim has understandably been hesitant to return. But earlier this year, Andy Cohen called to see if she was interested. She revealed, “Having Andy call me was big. I know it was big for him to make the call, so I didn’t want to say ‘no,’ because it wasn’t ‘no,’ it just it wasn’t the time for me.”

Back in February, Kim shared a little more details about Andy’s call. “He said, you know, a lot of people have been asking for me to come back and he said he thought, ‘I’ll go right to the source,’ so he did. I do love Andy a lot,” she stated.

Kim’s other sister, Kathy Hilton, has since joined the show as a “friend of.” Reportedly after Kyle allegedly hounded her for years to join. And Kathy certainly wasn’t happy about how thing went down between her other two sisters. Kathy even admitted once that Kyle’s outing of Kim kept her from watching season 1 of the show. Kathy said back in 2021 that she was “so hurt at what happened that first season” and that she didn’t talk to Kyle “for a long time.”

But Kyle seems to think that RHOBH was good for Kim. She said in 2019, “If anything, being on the show made her [Kim] accountable and she says that as well. She says that it saved her life because you know, there’s nowhere to hide and everyone knows–now anywhere she goes, people know who she is. She can’t get away with anything! So it actually helped her!”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]