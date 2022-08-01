Danielle Ruhl Reacts To Vanessa Lachey’s Comments Regarding Plus-Sized Contestants

I’m still recovering from the shock of Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson saying ‘I do’ during the finale episode of Netflix’s Love is Blind. Against all odds, these two are still together! Danielle and Nick were the first couple to get engaged during the show’s second season. Their story was full of ups and downs, including Danielle boldly opening up about her body image and personal insecurities.

According to Us Weekly, Vanessa Lachey, the show’s co-host, gave her theory on why Love is Blind doesn’t feature more body diversity throughout the season. Not the first time casting for the series has caught some heat. In an effort to defend production and casting yet again, Vanessa ventured, “Their whole life they’ve been so insecure about being themselves because of this crazy swipe generation that we are in and this catfishing world that we’re in, that they’re so afraid to be themselves.”

She added, “I wonder if they truly don’t have enough time in those two weeks to find themselves, A, and then be themselves to then find that spouse.” I’m no former actress turned boy-band-wife/expert in love, but two weeks to find yourself and a whole spouse does sound pretty grueling.

Danielle offered a different perspective on things, though. After spending significant time with the other contestants on the show during the ‘pod phase’ of the experiment she revealed, “There were certainly more confident women than myself who participated in this experience, regardless of body type.” Ah. So the show did have options.

Danielle continued, “I can attest that many individuals with different body types, etc. were confident, enthusiastic and optimistic about finding love. Weight doesn’t and shouldn’t define someone’s confidence and after getting to know each woman, their confidence all shined and I admired them for it.”

If you watched Season 2 of Love is Blind, you certainly remember Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee’s comfort in body shaming his dates. His go-to pick up line was asking the women if he could hoist them on his shoulders. The confidence of a mid-life crisis DJ knows no bounds, apparently. Shake went on to accuse the rest of the cast of being “so, so obsessed with their own image” that they didn’t “want to be associated” with him. Weird how that works.

Love is Blind has already begun filming for Seaons 3 and 4, with Season 3 set to air later this year. Here’s to hoping the body-shamers and fat-phobes stay home for this one!

[Photo Credit: Netflix]