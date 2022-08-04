Phaedra Parks Says She “Totally Forgot” Sperm Bank Diss She Made Towards Kenya Moore During A Real Housewives Of Atlanta Reunion

Even though Phaedra Parks was known for her hilarious reads, sometimes she went too far. And after 7 seasons on Real Housewives of Atlanta, she was dismissed for making a false accusation against Kandi Burruss. But according to Phaedra, she doesn’t even remember her lowest read of them all.

Phaedra recently told Page Six that she “totally forgot” about her accusing then co-star Kenya Moore of “peddling through sperm banks” when trying to conceive a child. Said Phaedra, “You know what, it’s funny because I have a niece who called me who said, ‘You have got to do more of your clips from back in the day.’ They know that read, they know ‘dirt and grass.’ I’m very honored that they have followed all of these moments.”

During the RHOA season 6 reunion, Phaedra’s southern belle persona crumbled when she came after Kenya. Phaedra alleged that Kenya was exchanging inappropriate texts with her then-husband Apollo Nida. Phaedra said of Kenya, “She’s sitting around, running around talking about my husband, the father of my children, and she spends her weekends peddling through sperm banks, looking through catalogues trying to find a donor.”

Phaedra finished, speaking directly to Kenya, “Honey, you don’t know if your baby daddy will be an ax murderer or a child molester because what you will know is that he needed $10 for a medium-size pizza, so he ejaculated in a cup so you could have a kid. Now, check that.”

Kenya sat in silence, refusing to look at Phaedra. The rest of the cast opted to not come to her defense and even host Andy Cohen remained speechless. Kenya, who remains on RHOA, denied Phaedra’s claims against her.

Phaedra went on to explain, “In that moment, I was so frustrated because our relationship, Kenya and I, it had been so tumultuous and I was just to a boiling point. And so when people called me once they saw it and they were like, ‘Oh my God,’ I had no idea what they were talking about.”

She even asserted that she didn’t remember what she said until the reunion actually aired. Which is kind of hard to believe given that the read was obviously well rehearsed. Phaedra noted, “I am the type of person, once I say what I want to say, I’m done with it. I don’t harp on anything. I’m done with it. So I didn’t even think it was really that big of a deal. But everyone was like, ‘Oh my God!’ And I was like, ‘Was it that big of a deal?’” Uh, yes. It really was.

Despite her lack of memory, or apology for that matter, Phaedra took a moment to plug the clip on her Instagram. She posted a meme which included the infamous moment. Her caption read, “The #internet remains undefeated,” and added some crying laughing emojis.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]