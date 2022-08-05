Teddi Mellencamp Says Jim Edmonds Can’t Take A Joke After She Made Fun Of His Wedding Invitation On Her Podcast

While I don’t normally give Teddi Mellencamp much credit, I think she’s learning some new tricks. After a year hosting the Housewives gossip podcast, Two T’s In A Pod, it looks like her co-host, Tamra Judge, has rubbed off on her. Teddi recently hosted former Real Housewives of Orange County star Meghan King on the show. And then presented her with Meghan’s ex-husband Jim Edmonds’ wedding invitations.

Jim is taking his fourth trip down the aisle with fiance Kortnie with a K O’Connor next month in Italy. And the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum claimed to have received an invite via Instagram DMs. During her podcast, she proceeded to make fun of it and Jimmy Dad Jeans was not very happy about it. The two had a heated text message exchange that Teddi posted to her Instagram stories calling Jim “angry.”

But despite being messy as hell, Teddi is saying that she isn’t “shocked” by Jim’s reaction. Teddi told Page Six,“From everything that I saw of him on [Real Housewives of] Orange County, it kind of just played right into exactly who I thought he was.” She then suggested that Jim “take a joke.”

Teddi did clarify that Meghan “had nothing to do with” her making fun of the invites. Said Teddi, “[When] she came in [to do the podcast], I had just gotten sent it. I’m on a podcast where we talk crap. I mean, that’s what the podcast is. And, you know, this over-the-top invite came, and I saw it and made a joke of it.”

During the alleged text exchange between Teddi and Jim, he called her “trash” and asked her to show proof that she received the invite via DM. Teddi refused and has called his text a “scare tactic” to find out who leaked the invite to her. She noted, “I think he likes to get his own way. The only thing I didn’t like was a man talking to a woman like that.”

Jim has since gotten his rep involved, who made a statement. They said, “It’s unfortunate when someone’s livelihood is based almost entirely on talking poorly about other people. And it’s not a joke when you are on the receiving end.”

A few days after Teddi lampooned them, Jim and Kortnie shared the invites on their own social media. The invite reads, “Ladies, be inspired by your favorite Bond girl. Gentleman: black tie or a white coat like James [Bond].”

To her credit, Meghan, who has a contentious relationship with her ex, didn’t take the bait during the invite roasting. Meghan commented, “I mean everyone has their different style.”

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]