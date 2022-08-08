Joe Giudice Feels Bad Luis Ruelas Has To Deal With Joe And Melissa Gorga Now That He’s Married To Teresa Giudice

I know I’m not the only one that wants to see just one good season of Teresa Guidice and Melissa Gorga as a power duo on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. However, I think fans may have to wait just a little bit longer for that to come full circle.

Listen, I’ll be the first to say that during the early seasons of RHONJ, it was sad to see both the Guidice’s and Gorga’s constantly at odds… but boy did they make great TV. When the Jersey ladies first graced our TV screens, it was the family dynamics between Caroline and Dina Manzo and Jacqueline Laurita that really drew us in. Real-life families showcasing their real-life drama? Sign me up, please!

With that, you can only imagine how invested I was when Melissa and Joe Gorga came on the scene… literally swinging, not only with but on their sister and brother-in-law at their child’s christening!? Where do they do that at? Only in Jersey… and I live for it. Also, who could forget the WWE-style brawl between Joe Guidice and Joe Gorga during season 5? I know I can’t. And it all stemmed from family drama that’s been brewing long before the cameras showed up.

It’s no surprise that Joe Gorga has been extremely vocal about his disdain for his brother-in-law. Can you blame him? Teresa is his only sister and after being “away” for almost 15 months, it all starts making a little more sense as to why. I think anyone could admit that was a rough period for their family, and it’s clear Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa are not staying neutral regarding their family drama any longer.

Fans may remember Joe Gorga’s conversation with Luis Ruelas last season on RHONJ in which he and the other husbands sat and questioned Louie about a video featuring him that was going viral on social media. Of course, Teresa wanted to shield him from the possible line of questioning that would come from the rest of the group, but for the most part, Louie owned it and gave an explanation which is all that most people wanted.

With that being out of the way, and Teresa’s divorce being finalized, she and her love bubble were ready to float down the aisle as she prepared to say “I do” to her fiance, Louie. And her ex-husband Joe Guidice shared with TMZ that he’s happy for the couple, except he feels bad that Louie now has to deal with the Gorgas. Juicy Joe added specifically, “I dealt with that thorn in my side for 20 years. Unfortunately, they always come around”.

Yeah… they do, Joe. Teresa and her ex-husband have gone back and forth about their relationship with their family for many, many years. We can see Teresa in the last few seasons try to make the extra effort to keep things off the show or brush certain incidents under the rug… but after the way they went at each other at the last reunion, I’m not sure this next season will be much of a peace circle either.

[Photo Credit: Bravo]