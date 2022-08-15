NeNe Leakes Seemingly Drags Andy Cohen On Twitter

Let the dragging continue! Ever since NeNe Leakes filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen, she’s become more and more vocal about her alleged treatment. The former Real Housewives of Atlanta icon is reportedly in negotiations regarding the lawsuit. But she’s not done with Andy on social media.

As reported by Page Six, NeNe recently wrote a series of tweets that seem to be directed at the Housewives creator. In her initial tweet, she stated, “I am happy I was able to help all the other black women get job opportunities that are working for them. He stopped me from working because I was a threat to his career! Yet he was able to abuse me for years.”

NeNe concluded cryptically, “I want to release these voice recordings so bad” without elaborating. She didn’t confirm that her tweet was about Andy. But she went on to re-posted a fan tweet that mentioned him by name. The fan wrote, “Andy used you until he wanted to kick you to the curb and then slander you so you couldn’t obtain any further work. It’s so disappointing and it is definitely different than how he treats other housewives he disagrees with or has parted ways with.” NeNe then added on, “They stop every job opportunity that comes my way.”

Another fan chided NeNe for slamming Andy, suggesting that no other Housewife has had issues with him. NeNe re-tweeted again, citing a fan who pointed out that Monique Samuels complained about the Bravo boss too. The fan noted, “She was on [Real Housewives of] Potomac, so it’s NOT just Nene. A lot of these woman are afraid of what he could do to their careers that’s why they are being SILENT!!! I am proud of @NeNeLeakes for taking a stand in saying enough is ENOUGH!!!” Monique was famously fired from RHOP after a physical altercation with co-star Candiace Dillard Bassett.

NeNe even changed her Twitter bio to reflect her feelings. It now reads, “BLACKLISTED FOR TELLING THE TRUTH & NOT WANTING TO BE ABUSED ANYMORE! RECEIPTSSS.” Ok, we are ready for them!

The former RHOA OG’s lawsuit against Andy and the network alleged that they encouraged racist behavior towards her on the show. NeNe claimed that once the brought it to the attention of higher-ups, she was “blackballed” from other showbiz opportunities.

