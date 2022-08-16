Daisy Kelliher, Gary King, And Captain Glenn Shephard Hint At A New Season Of Below Deck Sailing Yacht In Matching Instagram Posts

Good news for fans of Below Deck Sailing Yacht! Word on the street is that the gang is getting back together and sailing together on Parsifal III. @belowdeckaboveaverage posted a split photo of screenshots from Daisy Kelliher and Gary King’s Instagrams where they appear to be wearing the same uniform as Captain Glenn Shephard.

The post says, “Not Daisy/Glenn & Gary seemingly posting all in the same uniform.” But were there any cameras to capture the moment for the Below Deck fans? Unfortunately, nothing has been confirmed. But the comments on the post spilled plenty of unconfirmed tea.

One commenter wrote, “There was a video of them docking or leaving port a week or 2 back, and Gary, Daisy & Colin [Macrae] are all seen with camera crews.” Another went undercover and messaged Daisy directly. They shared, “They posted the same view the other night too!!! I replied to her story and said hmmm posted the same view as Gary and daisy replied: haha”

A super-lurker also shared, “I think filming is finished and that Daisy, Gary, Colin and Glenn were all back. They all went radio silent for weeks, but before they did daisy and Colin seemed to be staying at the same hotel as they stayed last year before filming started. Is this the crossing back to get the boat to its next destination?” Seems promising.

My favorite rumor besides the fact that there is a fourth season of Below Deck Sailing Yacht on the horizon? Someone wrote, “New pictures have come out of [Real Housewives of Orange County] Gretchen Rossi and Slade Smiley on the Parsifal.” I’m begging.

When we last left this rag-tag group of yachties, rumor had it Daisy and Gary were spending a *lot* of time together. Gary surprised everyone during the virtual reunion when he ran out of his room and revealed he was filming from Daisy’s apartment. Scalawag.

But Daisy continues to deny the rumors she and Gary are an item. In June she posted to Instagram confirming, “So I know the rumour mill went into full meltown at the weekend but we are still not a couple. We are just good friends who still fight a lot and then make up.” Who knows? Maybe we will get to see for ourselves…

[Photo Credit: Bravo]