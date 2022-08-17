Cynthia Bailey’s Mom Is Diagnosed With Breast Cancer

There’s just something so wholesome about Cynthia Bailey that draws me in. I hardly care that she hasn’t produced a storyline in almost a decade, or that she subjected us to Peter Thomas for years during her start on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. The way this queen calmly raised her perfect daughter with her hot ex- and adorable mother/sister is what I am here for.

Cynthia’s mom and sister, Barbara Bailey and Malorie Bailey respectively, are both in my personal RHOA hall of fame for the time they tried to hide Cynthia’s marriage license on the day of her gaudy silver wedding to Peter. Mama Joyce goes hard, but let’s not sleep on Barb. She definitely brought her own flavor of overprotective mothering to the show. And with good reason, too! Peter is still out here trying to use the last shreds of his Real Housewives fame for a buck.

Cynthia gave her fans an update on Barbara via Instagram recently, sharing that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. Cynt posted a picture of herself with her mother and sister alongside a caption that said, “THE POWER OF FAMILY & PRAYER.”

“Just recently my beautiful mother @barbarafmorris was diagnosed with breast cancer,” the post continued. “She didn’t feel anything but it showed up on her most recent mammogram. We took her to her first doctors appointment yesterday to confirm what stage and her treatment options. By the grace of God, we caught it early & it is only stage one.”

Cynthia gave good news regarding her mother’s prognosis and hopeful recovery from cancer. She shared, “With surgery to remove the cancer & radiation she is going to be fine.”

Cynthia wanted to use her mother’s diagnosis and experience as an opportunity to help spread awareness and advice. She explained that she first only shared the news with close friends and family, but after getting the news that her mother would recover, she felt “inclined to share it” with her followers.

“Thank you for all the love & prayers & well wishes,” Cynthia added. And she cautioned, “Ladies please make sure you get your mammograms yearly. Early detection is key! I am scheduling my next one today!” She even gave the doctors and wonderful staff at the Emory Decatur Hospital a shout out for being so “patient, helpful, and kind” with her mother and whole family.

