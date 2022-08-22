Married To Medicine’s Dr. Heavenly Kimes Thanks Real Housewives Of Atlanta Star Kandi Burruss For Supporting Her

Is Kandi only known in Atlanta? I know Real Housewives of Atlanta star Marlo Hampton would say so. But Kandi Burruss’ response would be, “Bitch, I’m worldwide!” Yes, you are Kandi. And I love Marlo… but we all know that was quite the reach.

After the recent drama with Marlo, Kandi, and Todd Tucker on a recent episode of RHOA, not only did Kandi make sure to remind the fans (and world) that she’s that girl… Married to Medicine star Dr. Heavenly Kimes also chimed in with a little statement of her own. Instagram user, Jaysrealityblog captured a video message of Heavenly paying respect to the long-standing peach holder.

“I want to give homage to Kandi Burruss because she is what we all look up to with Bravo as African-American females. I mean she is worldwide,” Dr. Heavenly stated. As many fans know, the creation of shows like Real Housewives of Potomac and Married to Medicine were deemed essential to the Black community that watches Bravo. Part of the reason fans love indulging in all things Bravo related is due to the reliability the stars have with the everyday viewer. Seeing women of color star in such popular shows on the network was monumental… and continues to be.

Heavenly continued in her video stating that Kandi has continued to promote her businesses and offer financial advice. She goes on to add, “Kandi is a real one, I don’t care what nobody say. I love her for all she’s done for me.” Heavenly’s response here is not surprising at all. Kandi is a businesswoman and a smart one at that. We’ve watched her create business after business on the show, jumpstart her acting career (and other’s autotuned music career), and she’s had countless spinoffs on Bravo with more to come.

Kandi responded on Instagram with a comment that reads, “Thank you for uplifting me Heavenly! The last couple of days have been extremely stressful for me but seeing your message just brought a happy tear to my eye & a smile on my face. Love you!”

When you’re the real deal, you don’t have to pretend. I think that’s pretty clear with Kandi. She typically stays in her lane, we’ve seen her offer support and advice to her other co-stars on the show many times, and she seems like an all-around genuine person. We see you, Kandi! Although I do enjoy watching you pop off every now and then. Bring that energy to the reunion, will you?

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO HEAR HEAVENLY THANK KANDI FOR HER SUPPORT? DO YOU THINK KANDI HAS DONE A LOT FOR OTHER BRAVO STARS?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]