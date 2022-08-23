Vicki Gunvalson Cried When She Found Out Tamra Judge Was Returning To Real Housewives Of Orange County

Us Housewives fans can never forget the OG of the OC. Vicki Gunvalson, who was a mainstay on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Orange County from season 1 to season to season 14 where she gave viewers everything and more. She was up, she was down, she was the star of the show and she never backed down. “They’re nailing me to the cross like Jesus and He did nothing wrong!” Oh yeah, when you’re the Queen Bee around town Vick, they’re definitely going to come for you.

It’s only been a few years since that tragic day in Housewives history when Vicki announced she would no longer be appearing on RHOC. After 14 years it almost felt cruel to let her go. I mean, even for those who don’t watch OC as routinely, you know about Vicki. Shortly after Vicki’s announcement, long-standing vet Tamra Judge announced her departure from the show as well. I must say, I hate when Bravo decides to switch things up and they take it TOO far. Losing both of these stars in the span of one day was just too much.

Thankfully with the creation of Peacock’s Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, some of our favorite former Housewives are popping back up on our screens for a little girl’s trip getaway. Season two of RHUGT, also called the “Ex-Wives Club” featured Vicki and her OC bestie, Tamra. If you were missing seeing 2 of the “Tres Amigas” back in action, you’re in for a treat.

Of course, being featured on the current season of RHUGT doesn’t necessarily mean you’re returning to your original city’s main show… or does it? Back in July, rumors started to fly regarding Tamra’s possible return to the show. On an episode of Watch What Happens Live, she confirmed this by strutting into the WWHL Clubhouse, grabbing an orange, holding it proudly, and stating, “The judge is back, and drama is in session.” Fans of course were elated to hear the news, but a good portion of them couldn’t help but think about Vicki. And it’s clear she felt the same way too.

When she caught up with People, she said, “Of course I’m excited for her. I would be a bad friend if I wasn’t… yes, I have FOMO (fear of missing out), I’m like any other woman that would be feeling that way.”

Even if they don’t admit it, most former Housewives would love to return to their respective shows should the opportunity ever present itself. And for some of them, we absolutely want back. Bravo, make this happen, please? Vicki continued, “… It’s been three or four weeks later that she called me and told me she’s going back on. The main thing I did was cry. I didn’t get the call [to return].”

This is such a sad declaration. Love her or hate her, Vicki will always be RHOC. Heck, dare I even say… she put Housewives on the map?

TELL US – DO YOU WANT VICKI TO RETURN TO RHOC? DO YOU THINK TAMRA SHOULD BE ON THE SHOW WITHOUT VICKI?

[Photo by: Casey Durkin/Bravo]