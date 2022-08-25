Leah McSweeney And Eboni K. Williams Unfollow Each Other On Instagram

Now that the most recent cast of Real Housewives of New York are finding their jobs up in the air, they can finally stop pretending. At least that seems to be the case for Leah McSweeney and Eboni K. Williams.

Most viewers know by now that bringing someone onto Housewives is usually just a set up by producers to make the added housewife coming on seem more organic. Such is the case when Leah supposedly brought her friend Eboni into the mix. Despite being perfectly nice, Eboni faced a lot of criticism. Criticism that Leah widely ignored. Even if they actually were friends, once the season wrapped, they clearly were done with each other.

Fan account The Morgan Letters on Instagram just revealed that the two unfollowed each other on Instagram. They posted a screen shot of both Leah and Eboni’s followers, showing that neither of them came up on each other’s list of followers.

Leah even admitted back in October of 2021 that the two haven’t seen or spoken to each other. Said Leah, “I honestly haven’t talked to her, haven’t seen her, haven’t heard too much from her. I think she was traveling? But everything’s OK.” And while she’s claiming things are ok, previously reports suggest anything but.

The same month as Leah’s interview, it was rumored that Leah made a pact with Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps made a pact to walk out when Eboni arrived at an event they were all attending. According to a source, “Luann, Leah and Ramona had a pact [that] as soon as Eboni showed up, they would leave. When Eboni entered from the right, they all were on the left and exited. They fled as soon as she walked in.” The source added, “The infighting in New York is still happening. They just hate her because they ain’t her.”

No one, including Eboni, ever addressed it, but the optics were clear. The cast wasn’t cool with Eboni, took sides and Eboni knew it. Shortly after the incident, she shared that Sonja Morgan was the only one who was willing to continue filming with her when she next season was in negotiations.

“If those same former castmates of mine had been willing to enter into the negotiation of coexisting and sharing space with myself and additional women outside of their particular New York world and bubble, you would have had a season 14 that was what everybody anticipated. A proper integration of old school, new school,” Eboni explained.

Eboni then added of the cast, “They were unwilling is all I can tell you. They were unwilling to come to the table and meet me even halfway in that negotiation.”

Either way, it doesn’t seem like Eboni is sweating her relationship with Leah. As Eboni noted last year, “Leah and I are what we’ve always been. Friendly colleagues.”

TELL US – DO YOU THINK LEAH AND EBONI WERE EVER FRIENDS? OR DID THEY HAVE A FALLING OUT? WILL WE EVER SEE EITHER OF THEM BACK ON BRAVO?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]