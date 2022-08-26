Married At First Sight Recap: – Party Ways

Wednesday’s episode of Married At First Sight was full of drama. Real life is beginning to set in for all the couples. This definitely isn’t the honeymoon phase anymore. Some of the couples who were a question mark early on are getting along better than the ones that had such quick chemistry. This is why I always like to get to the part of the experiment when the couples live together. Things can be great on a romantic vacation, but will they be the same when you are forced to share your space long term?

As our five newlywed couples settle into their lives in San Diego, they prep to be reunited with friends and family for the first time since their weddings. Grievances are aired and advice is shared as the party themes range from the ’70s disco to “retro futurism.” Though some of the couples seem destined for bliss, real-life issues like health insurance, last names, and even recycling threaten to drive a wedge between them. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten shares with her friend Joanna and that she and Mitch are getting along really well. Her only reservations are that he can be messy and they have very different ideas about party planning. Considering all of the bumps in the road they had in the beginning this is definitely progress. But Krysten has been holding back on details about her past. Joanna advises her she to be honest with him. Afterwards, Krysten decides to talk with Mitch about her past relationships. She reveals she was engaged until she found out her fiancé was engaged. Although she was worried that Mitch would judge her, he doesn’t even blink an eye. He doesn’t care about what she went through before she met him.

Mitch and Krysten’s housewarming party goes off without a hitch despite their different approaches to planning. She admits that her husband’s environmentally conscious viewpoint can throw her off at times. Mitch is still having a hard time with Krysten’s dog’s snoring. The poor man claims he can’t even get any sleep at night because of the dog. I guess everyone has their crosses to bear. If Krysten has to become a recycling queen, then he can deal with her heavy breathing dog.

Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel throw a party complete with costumes and games for their friends. Everyone is impressed by how well they each know each other in such a short amount of time. Later, Lindy opens up about taking last names and insurance when everyone breaks into smaller groups. Apparently Miguel wants her to take his name immediately. She has some hesitation because there are a lot of things tied to her name. He has told her he will only put her on his health insurance if she has his name, despite her not having any health insurance. But neither seems willing to compromise, but they are both hesitant for the same reason.

Following the party, the conversation shifts back to their dilemma and feeling the need to feel secure before making big changes. I understand both Miguel and Lindy‘s feelings. I wouldn’t want to change my name or get my job involved if I will only end up with a person for 2 months. But they both only can see their perspective. Very quickly they get into an argument where Miguel makes it clear he doesn’t like this “version” of his wife. Eventually, she apologizes for her tone, but she wants him to accept that things won’t always be perfect between them.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate throw a 70s-themed party for their guests. Stacia’s sisters ask him about whether or not they have talked about having kids. But Nate isn’t exactly sure just yet. Meanwhile, Stacia learns from Nate’s friends that he does have abandonment issues from his family. She probably will have to continuously reassure him in that area. Nate shares with his friend that Stacia wants him to open up more but he is unsure that he will able to do so. But, he contemplates going to therapy to learn how to feel comfortable talking more about himself and his past.

Alexis and Justin

Alexis video calls with her sister about the situation involving her dog, Newton who was bitten by Justin’s dog. She also shares that she has already told Justin she loves him, and vice versa. Her sister worries that she may be rushing things. She warns her to always protect her heart. Honestly, I think it may be a little too late for that. Justin and Alexis have moved so fast they almost expect things of one another as if they have been together longer.

Alexis’ dog starts throwing up blood. She immediately gets upset with Justin when he shares the dog hasn’t eaten in two days. She is furious that he hasn’t thought to share this information, when he promised he would over communicate which leads to a major argument. In her mind, being vague is an attempt to manipulate someone. Huh? Cut him some slack. Most men are not going to tell you every detail in their day. It’s not because they are trying to be manipulative or deceptive, it’s just unrealistic. The tension continues as they go shopping for the party. Alexis is mad about his communication, while he feels like he shouldn’t have to tell her anything since she wanted to handle the situation with the Newton. Things get so tense, it is uncertain if they will even have a party.

Alexis and Justin still have their housewarming party, but things are definitely tense. Alexis informs everyone she and Justin have gotten into a fight and things are rocky. Justin tells his friends that their fights scare him. Alexis admits she cares for Justin but may not be in love with him yet. Sigh! This is why you take things slow and build on that initial chemistry. These two had a quick burn, but if they keep moving in this direction things could completely fizzle.

Morgan and Binh

Binh and Morgan meet up with their friends to update them on their marriage. They both open up about their argument during the honeymoon. But both seem to want to move forward in their relationship. Later, they celebrate with friends over Mexican food and tequila. They are very open about their struggles on the honeymoon regarding trust. Their friends advise them to continue working on their relationship and forgive one another. Honestly, I think if they hadn’t spoken to Pastor Calvin Roberson, Morgan may have still had trouble getting over the situation. But it’s not over till it’s over, they still have a chance.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK ALEXIS OVERREACTED OR JUSTN NEEDS TO COMMUNICATE MORE? SHOULD MIGUEL ALLOW LINDY ON HIS INSURANCE? SHOULD LINDY TAKE MIGUEL’S LAST NAME?

[Photo Credit: Lifetime]