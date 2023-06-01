Married At First Sight Season 16 Episode 22 Recap: “First Dates and Swapping Mates”

Last night’s episode of Married At First Sight was a sneak peak into the lives of the participants since decision day. I must say there have been some interesting developments since some of the couples parted ways. Two of the husbands seem more devastated about leaving their spouses dogs more than their wives. But most aren’t letting a divorce stop them from the prospect of finding new love.

A first date with a mystery man leaves one former wife with renewed hope for love. A first date ends with a former husband seeing red. The chemistry is hot when two former spouses steam things up making lattes. Let’s get straight into the recap!

Christopher & Nicole

It’s only been a little over a week since decision day and Nicole and Chris are already preparing for their first wedding as a married couple. They have also been staying connected by sharing their hobbies with one another and staying active. Things are still going well and they have grown even closer. Although I love that they have found happiness together, they have yet to have a major disagreement. Hopefully when that day comes, they will have the tools to move past it.

Airris & Jasmine

Airris hasn’t quite started dating yet, but Jasmine has hit the ground running reconnecting with a guy she has known since college. She believes the best way to move on is to look forward. Although Jasmine misses some aspects of marriage, she doesn’t quite miss her husband. But despite their separation, they have stayed amicable. Airris even feels like he has grown from the experience.

Jasmine finally goes on a date with the guy she has been communicating with from college. Although she isn’t ready to introduce him to the world, we do get to see their date. Things are going well until she asks her date if he is attracted to her. Although he quickly affirms his attraction, he was puzzled as to why there would be a need to ask. It makes me feel sad that her experience with Airris has obviously made her even less confident. Jasmine is gorgeous and has a lot to offer, she just has to believe that for herself.

Clint & Gina

Since decision day, Gina has been staying busy with work and doing some traveling. Clint meets with Domynique to catch up and they are both surprised to hear that their ex-spouses intend to go on a date together. But Domynique has another guy in mind. She has her sights set on another MAFS sight alum, Gil. Clint encourages her to send him a message to see if there may be something there.

Clint’s friend sets him up on a blind date. Things are going well until he asks her about deal breakers. Out of all the answers she could give, I was not expecting her response to be redheads. What are the odds that he would have another woman tell him they don’t like redheads. Is it just me or is that just so rude? I would just decline another date, if I wasn’t attracted to him. There is no need to insult him in the process.

Gina and Mackenzie finally go out on a date. Am I the only person who just doesn’t see it for these two? Mackenzie is all over the place with his job and living situation. I don’t see someone like Gina being able to deal with someone who isn’t as settled as her long term. But she is open to the prospect of continuing to date, even if it is long distance now that he is moving to Michigan. I’m not quite sure he is as open to getting into a serious relationship as her.

Shaquille and Kirsten

Shaq is dealing with the loss of his grandmother. Sadly, the last time they saw one another was at his wedding day. Kirsten contacts Shaq to check on him after discovering his grandmother has passed. This is the first time they have communicated with each other since decision day. Kirsten has been taking time to focus on herself and her career. She still wants to be married with children, but has decided that she doesn’t want to rush into anything. But she still feels like she needs some closure from Shaq after being rejected.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK GINA AND MACKENZIE WILL MAKE A GOOD COUPLE? SHOULD KIRSTEN REUNITE WITH SHAQ TO GAIN CLOSURE?