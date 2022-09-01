Married At First Sight Recap: – Are You Going To Gaslight Me?

This week’s episode of Married At First Sight was juicy. Although the couples have only been married for a few short weeks, the cracks in their relationship are already beginning to show. Even the pairs that had such amazing chemistry at the beginning are struggling. I don’t know if some of these people are self-sabotaging or their partner is worse than they seem. Either way, things are not always what they seem. One wife who was beginning to get over trust issues finds out information that brings them back to square one.

As the newlywed strangers enter their third week of marriage, the topic of love is on everyone’s minds. Deep questions lead to unexpected revelation. Spouses have to face uncompromising attitudes and unforgiven mistakes. Several of the wives wonder if their partners are truly committed to their marriages. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten is realizing that she & Mitch‘s idea of the future don’t necessarily align. She wants a nice house and to invest in flipping homes, but he is questioning the ramifications of those things given his strong beliefs. Later, after a fun night of karaoke, Krysten gets frustrated that her husband finds faults in her dreams, despite her trying to be supportive of his. Things get tense when he accuses her of being inauthentic. Although he tries to explain, the night is clearly over in Krysten’s eyes.

Before a group outing, Krysten asks Mitch to wear a shirt she bought him. He refuses so she is forced to reveal it was a joke and all the husbands would have on the same shirt. He begrudgingly wears it and takes it off immediately after getting there. Things are so tense they feel they need to explain the situation to the group. Krysten is annoyed that everything has to be a debate with Mitch. He on the other hand, doesn’t want to feel forced to do anything regardless of the circumstances. Sigh! Was it really that big of a deal? This guy is exhausting!

Lindy and Miguel

Miguel and Lindy have a conversation about forgiveness and grace. They discover he may be a bit more rigid in their area. Basically you only have so many chances to mess up with him. Whereas, Lindy believes she would look at the whole picture and not just a moment of anger. I’m not sure I’m buying that. We all saw the calm & relaxed Lindy get very angry about her husband not wanting to add her to his insurance. It seems that Miguel is trying to remain optimistically cautious, but it’s obvious he isn’t completely sold on everything being rainbows and bunnies at the end of this.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia asks Nate to gage his feelings for her & he says 40/100. Naturally this really disappoints her because she is almost at the level of love & thought they were 8/10. She can’t believe he rated their relationship so low. But Nate says it means its room for improvement & he wants them to take their time & not rush into things. They still have a lot left to experience together, before he can say he is in love. Stacia makes it clear if he doesn’t proclaim his love by decision day, she will opt for a divorce.

Stacia confronts Nate about their conversation about falling in love. She questions if he is truly committed to their marriage. Nate lists things that they have discussed that should prove he takes their relationship seriously. He becomes frustrated and asks her to have more faith. SMH… Stacia, are you seriously trying to force this man to say, I love you this quickly? Even if he obliges, it probably wouldn’t be genuine. So that begs the question would she rather the truth or what she wants to hear. Things get so tense that Nate flat out tells her that he thinks the problem is with her at this point.

Alexis and Justin

Justin opens up about how his past has made him into a people pleaser at times. In previous relationships, he has allowed others to take advantage of him because he didn’t want to upset them. Alexis is still struggling to get over their rough patch due to the situation with their dogs. She tells Justin she hopes to get back to a happy place with him.

Alexis reveals she has a tendency to run. I don’t think we needed her to tell us that, given the past week. I’m not saying the dog attack wasn’t traumatic, but the way she handled it was if she was looking for a reason to be upset. Or to prove Justin was too good to be true. To place blame solely on him when they both entered into that situation together is ridiculous. Justin has already admitted he is sensitive and a people pleaser, I really hope she doesn’t take advantage of that.

Morgan and Binh

Binh opens up more about his past and how they have manifested into insecurities, currently. He even apologizes for projecting his issues on to Morgan. In the past, he never felt good enough and has really struggled to overcome those feelings. Morgan is very supportive during their conversation and reassures him, she will be there for him.

Binh is working overtime to win over Morgan. He surprises her by cooking a Korean BBQ feast. He even opens up about how he felt forced to make other people in his youth happy, so they would accept him. Morgan shares a similar experience growing up with abandonment issues from her father. She has worked hard to overcome her issues and encourages Binh to do the same. This was such a sweet moment.

I guess all good things come to an end. The episode ends with Morgan accusing Binh of talking behind her back. Apparently, Alexis told her all the things Binh has been telling Justin. I don’t know about you guys, but I am questioning why Alexis got involved. Personally, it would have to be something really bad for me to intervene. I need details stat!

TELL US – IS ALEXIS SELF SABOTAGING HER MARRIAGE? WAS ALEXIS WRONG FOR TELLING MORGAN ABOUT BINH’S CONVERSATIONS WITH JUSTIN? IS KRYSTEN TRYING TOO HARD TO ACCOMMODATE MITCH’S FEELINGS WHILE NEGLECTING HER OWN?

[Photo Credit: Lifetime]