Margaret Josephs’ First Husband Jan Josephs Died Unexpectedly

Margaret Josephs is a forever iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member for endless reasons. Even just the hair on her head has caused plenty of chatter, whether it’s her signature pigtails look or the Danielle Staub ponytail pull heard around the world. Marge is no-nonsense and honest about who she is, through the good and the bad. Regardless of your opinion of her, you have to respect her authenticity.

A huge part of Marge’s story is her unconventional family dynamics. Her relationship with Marge Sr. is as touching as it is complicated. Her marriage to Joe Benigno wasn’t without its drama, mainly because Marge left her first husband Jan Josephs for Joe. Despite the rocky road, the love Marge has for her family shines through, which is why she remained so close to Jan following the end of their marriage. Unfortunately, Margaret recently announced the sad news that her first husband Jan unexpectedly passed away at the end of August, Page Six reports.

Margaret shared a photo of Jan on Instagram to announce that he had died the previous week. She made the post on what would’ve been Jan’s 75th birthday. “A piece of us died with him. We are heartbroken,” Margaret wrote. She shared kind words about her relationship with her ex, including their shared love and pride in their children. The photo she chose was a black-and-white photo of a young Jan, as she wrote that it captured her ex-husband’s “youthful spirit.”

Page Six confirmed that Jan died after suffering from a heart attack. However, Marge kept the caption of her post all about his memorable life. “We spoke every day, he was my family,” Margaret’s caption reads. Fellow RHONJ cast members and members of the Bravoverse at large were quick to share their condolences with Marge and her family. “Happy heavenly birthday Jan,” Dolores Catania wrote. “I hear the oldies playing from here.” We send our condolences to Jan’s friends and loved ones during this difficult time. It’s clear that his loss will leave a lasting impact on so many.

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]