Alex Hall Says She Doesn’t Regret Flirting With Tyler Stanaland; Says She Would Do It Again

The new Netflix series Selling The OC premiered a little over a week ago and the drama surrounding the stars has not died down… even in the slightest.

While watching the show, it appears the season was almost split into halves. With a total of 8 episodes, the first 4 really showed Alex Hall in a favorable light (for the most part) and the second half showed what I’m calling… the real her. We see Hall and co-star Kayla Cardona developing somewhat of a close relationship, especially when Kayla was willing to bring her on to a deal during the beginning of the season. But things took a turn for the worst when rumors started to fly that Kayla tried to kiss another cast member (who is married), Tyler Stanaland during a night out. In her defense, she’s stated publicly that this only happened because she felt Tyler “gave her a reason” to flirt with him.

Although this moment wasn’t shown on camera, it must’ve been bad because the way the agents in the office shunned Kayla over this was insane to me. Especially when the ones doing the judging also showcased odd behavior. Yes, I’m talking to you, Alex Hall, and Polly Brindle.

What I’m finding hard to understand is that this mistreatment of Kayla started over her flirting with Tyler and yes, taking it too far. But now, Alex Hall is telling Page Six that her own flirty behavior with Tyler was justified and that yes, she’d do it again. “I don’t really have regrets because I, I would do it again,” she said. Remember that awkward moment on the beach where she gave Tyler a “nosey”? I cringed then, and am cringing now. She adds, “I don’t regret that. And anything that I did — that I have done on the show people see — I don’t regret any of it.”

And it looks like Alex is standing by that. She finishes with, “When I look back and I watched the show, every time I see myself on camera, I say, ‘That is me.’ I wouldn’t change the way I reacted, I wouldn’t change what I said.” Well, that’s good to know, I guess. The only thing this interview she gave is doing for me… is proving that she’s hypocritical.

[Photo Credit: Araya Doheny/Getty Images for Netflix]