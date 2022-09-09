Lisa Rinna Shares Alleged Texts From Kathy Hilton Following Aspen Cast Trip

It seems as though Lisa Rinna just can’t help herself. Despite the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star saying that she would not post about the show on social media anymore, she just posted about the show.

In the last episode of RHOBH, the infamous Aspen trip finally started to heat up. And the heat was focused (for once) on Erika Jayne. But as we saw from the season trailer and gossip that came out of the trip, it looks like Kathy Hilton is the next target. News leaked during filming that Kathy got into it with an employee at an Apen club and said some unsavory things.

Additionally, Erika and Rinna alleged that Kathy called Sutton Stracke’s assistant a slur. Both Sutton and Kathy have denied the claim. But now Rinna is back on social media and posting a private text message that she alleges is from Kathy. Fan account Best of Bravo caught the screenshot since it was posted to Rinna’s Instagram Stories.

The text reads, “Please please do not say anything we discussed. Otherwise it will make a huge scene that everyone gets dragged into. No bueano [sic].” The next text stated, “Please it goes further than you would want to know. Silence is golden. I am staying silent.” The text then ends with 4 heart emojis. While we don’t have any proof that this was Kathy, the contact info says “KH” and Kathy. And it’s time stamped Sunday, January 30th at 12:53 am. Naturally, the text cuts off there so we don’t know if Rinna responded or if she did, what her response was.

So why is Rinna breaking her vow to not post RHOBH content on her page? Unclear. But just a few days ago, Rinna unfollowed Garcelle Beauvais, Crystal Kung Minkoff and Sutton. Which is rich considering how much sh– they gave Garcelle when she dared to unfollow Erika.

Just when I wanted to get my panties all in a bunch about what a hypocrite Rinna is, she then re-followed everyone. She’s still a hypocrite for many other reasons. But it looks like this was all just a ruse to get people talking about the show. As if fans weren’t talking enough.

And one of the things we are talking about is whether or not this is Rinna’s final season. I don’t know if it is, but given how much she has been criticizing producers on social media and all of her other antics, Rinna might have finally overstayed her welcome.

TELL US – WHY DO YOU THINK RINNA POSTED THE ALLEGED TEXTS FROM KATHY? IS SHE TRYING TO COVER HER OWN ASS? DO YOU BELIEVE THEY ARE ACTUALLY FROM KATHY? WHAT DO YOU THINK KATHY IS REFERRING TO?

[Photo Credit: John Tsiavis/Bravo]