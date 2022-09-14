Nicki Minaj Slams Garcelle Beauvais For Interviewing Woman Who Accused Nicki’s Husband Of Rape

Leave Garcelle Beauvais alone! She’s not only faced regular opposition on this season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, but she’s been dealing with some pretty heavy stuff off screen too. Garcelle was brought to tears after a recent incident of bots and trolls coming for her 14 year-old son. It was so serious that Bravo issued a statement, one that her castmates all reposted.

But not everyone is on board to support Garcelle. As reported by Page Six, Real Housewives fan Nicki Minaj recently went off about Garcelle. Just a content warning for readers: this article contains foul language and allegations of rape.

On an episode of her Queen Radio show, Nicki lost it over Garcelle complaining about the situation with her son. All because Garcelle previously interviewed a woman who accused Nicki’s husband Kenneth Petty of rape. The interview took place on the now-cancelled talk show The Real.

Nicki started, “This lady is on one of the Real Housewives [shows] talking about, ‘Leave my son alone. Don’t leave comments under my son’s page.'” She added, “B—h, if you can’t stand the motherf–king heat, get out the kitchen, b—h.” Nicki, who has a son with Kenneth, went on to compare the two. “Did you care about my motherf–king son, b—h? Did you care about my motherf–king son, hoe?” Nicki exclaimed.

The rap star then took aim at Garcelle’s 2010 divorce from Michael Nilon. “I see why that white man left you, bitch,” Nicki spat. Good god, this is terrible, even for Nicki, who is known to be ruthless with her grievances.

A year ago, Jennifer Hough sat down with Garcelle for an interview about her allegations of rape against Kenneth. Jennifer told Garcelle and co-host Adrienne Bailon, “I’m tired of being afraid.” In the same interview, she claimed that Nicki and Kenneth tried to silence her.

Jennifer detailed the alleged rape that happened in September of 1994. She was in high school at the time. According to Jennifer’s account, Kenneth approached her at a bus stop and took her to a nearby house at knifepoint. She said he then raped her.

Jennifer ended up suing both Nicki and Kenneth for harassment but ultimately dropped her case. The case against Kenneth is ongoing. Nicki’s husband has denied Jennifer’s claim but spent over 4 years in prison for attempted rape. He is now a registered sex offender in the state of New York. Nicki has vehemently defended him and this is just the latest in her going way too far.

No word from Garcelle’s rep but I’m actually hoping she doesn’t even give Nicki the time of day.

TELL US – DID NICKI GO TOO FAR? SHOULD GARCELLE RESPOND? WILL NICKI BE BANNED FROM THE CLUBHOUSE?

[Photo Credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Marc Jacobs]