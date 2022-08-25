Bravo Releases A Statement About Social Media Hate Against Garcelle Beauvais’ 14 Year-Old Son

Social media really can be a hellscape. And no one is seeing that more right now that Garcelle Beauvais and her sons. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her family are currently on the receiving end of some truly terrible internet hate. But Bravo and her castmates are standing firmly behind her.

After Garcelle’s 14 year-old son posted some of the hate comments he received from trolls on Instagram, Bravo quickly released a statement. On their official Instagram they wrote, “We are shocked and appalled at the social comments directed at Garcelle’s son.” The network added, “We urge our viewers and social media followers to refrain from targeting our cast and their families with harmful rhetoric.”

All of Garcelle’s castmates reposted the statement to their respective accounts. Kathy Hilton, Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Sheree Zampino, Diana Jenkins added the statement to their main feeds. Erika Jayne, who has been feuding with Garcelle both on and off the show, posted it to her Instagram Stories. Instagram Stories disappear in 24 hours.

Garcelle also put it on her page, thanking Bravo. She wrote, “Thank @bravotv for your support!! It’s not ok!!!” Her 31 year-old son Oliver Saunders posted the statement to defended his brother. Oliver wrote, “This Shit Is NOT RIGHT! Leave My Baby Brothers Outta All The BS! They Are Kids! In 2022 We WILL NOT tolerate ANY of This!”

Earlier this week, Garcelle’s son Jax revealed the hate messages he’s been receiving as of late. He wrote over the screen shots in his Instagram Stories, “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please.” One message read, “Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black.” Another added, “Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake, shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?”

Viewers also called Garcelle “fame-hungry” and “uneducated.” I will spare you the rest of the terrible messages. They are just beyond vile.

While everything was going down, Garcelle tweeted out an emotional response. She wrote, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

Rinna, who has also been fighting with Garcelle this season, set that aside to defend her castmate with some additional choice words for viewers. Lisa wrote on her Instagram Story, “We are doing a tv show. We try to entertain you-why can’t you treat it like wrestling for gods sakes … love us-love to hate us, but leave the kids alone.”

TELL US – ARE YOU GLAD THAT BRAVO ISSUED A STATEMENT ON THE MATTER? SHOULD KIDS BE OFF LIMITS ON THE SHOW? WHAT WORDS OF SUPPORT WOULD YOU SHARE WITH GARCELLE AND HER FAMILY?

[Photo Credit: Bravo]