Garcelle Beauvais’ 14-Year-Old Son Shares Horrible Social Media Messages Sent From Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Fans

There has been a debate for years about how the families of Real Housewives should be handled. Both on and off screen. One of the biggest arguments is whether or not kids are off limits. Now Garcelle Beauvais is smack dab in the middle of that issue with her own children.

After having it out with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne and Diana Jenkins, Garcelle’s family is now in the crosshairs. And that includes her teenage son, Jax. As reported by Page Six, Jax posted a story to his Instagram featuring some of the nasty messages he has received. He wrote, “I’m a f–king 14 year old leave me alone please.”

The messages are truly mean and quite frankly, disturbing. Comments included calling his family “immigrants.” One also accused Garcelle of “using race for everything.” More messages went after Garcelle and said she was “fame-hungry.” Trolls also called her a “D-list actress” as well as “uneducated.”

A lot of the comments went after Oliver Saunders, Garcelle’s 31 year old son. He has been seen on RHOBH a few times since Garcelle joined the cast. Most notably this season at her birthday party. Fans were stunned as an intoxicated Erika propositioned him for a threesome.

Both Garcelle and Oliver have been open about his previous addition struggles. Now that is something commenters are now using against him. Someone wrote, “Your mom calling Erika [an] alcoholic when your older brother was a drug addict. Pot calling the kettle black.” Another added, “Why is your mom obsessed with Erika’s alcohol intake, shouldn’t she be worried about your brother Oliver[‘s] drug intake instead?”

As if these weren’t horrible enough, Jax highlighted one in particular and said, “Too far at this point.” The message read, “You’d have your neck kneeled on if it weren’t for your white daddy, [Michael Nilon]. Tell your mom to leave Diana alone or you’ll deal with us.” Absolutely disgusting.

Earlier that day, Garcelle took to social media to fight back. She tweeted, “I’m usually a very strong woman I’ve been raised to be strong my life has taught me to be strong but when it comes to my kids! It hurts it’s not OK. I’ve been in tears all night it’s just a TV show people scream at your TV throw something at your TV but leave our kids alone.”

[Photo Credit: Bravo]