Terrance Higgins Says He Should’ve Targeted Alyssa Snider Rather Than Joseph Abdin On Big Brother 24

Terrance Higgins aka DJ Showtime is finally speaking out about his time inside the Big Brother house. Although he didn’t win the $750K grand prize, the DJ made some waves during his last few weeks as a houseguest.

Prior to his exit during this season’s first double eviction, he had control of the house with his partner Kyle Capener as Head of Household (HOH). As they were working together, Terrance, also heavily influenced by Kyle, took a shot at Joseph Abdin, sending him to the jury house.

Joseph, who was just as confused as the rest of America about his eviction, was part of an alliance with Kyle (and others) called “The Leftovers”. After this group of players started steamrolling the house for a few weeks, Kyle took a sharp left turn — flipping on his alliance, targeting certain members due to his fear of a possible second “Cookout” alliance forming among the minorities.

Terrance, who was partnered with Kyle for a potion of the game, wasn’t aware of the conversations Kyle was having with houseguests Michael Bruner and Brittany Hoopes which is what ultimately led to Joseph’s eviction. But now that Terrance is no longer a contestant, he’s sharing what he would have done differently during his HOH reign.

When asked by Entertainment Weekly if he’d known about Kyle’s comments beforehand, would he change anything — to which he replied, “That’s a great question, I’m not quite sure if I would’ve done anything differently than what I did.” He goes on to say, “I know Joseph wouldn’t have been eliminated, but I think I would’ve took Alyssa [Snider] out instead of even Kyle. I think that was a key component to him.”

Showmances inside the BB house can be extremely dangerous. Most of the time, they put a target on your back or on your partner’s back. Everyone in the house sees you as a duo — a pair that would ultimately look out for themselves rather than anyone else. Terrance taking a shot at Alyssa could have been the move that kept him… at least one week further. Kyle would’ve been alone, leaving him no choice but to be loyal to someone, most likely the Chicago DJ he’d been paired up with up until that point.

Playing a strategic game is most crucial in the game of Big Brother — you have to think two steps ahead and clearly, Terrance was playing checkers, while some others were playing chess. “My biggest mistake in the game was being loyal to people who did not have my best interest in the game at all. So I think that was my downfall, being loyal to a side of the house that didn’t have loyalty to me,” he finished.

[Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS ©2022 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved]