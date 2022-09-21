Drew Sidora Selling Merch Based Off Her Real Housewives Of Atlanta Moments

One thing the ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta know how to do is make a moment happen. Or at least try to. Whether it be a doggy bone, a scepter, a bull horn, or a 2 piece marching band, our favorite Georgia peaches are sure to put on a show.

Speaking of making a moment, RHOA’s Drew Sidora is now adding to her list of many jobs. That’s right — actress, singer, fitness guru, and now… fashion designer. Shereé Whitfield, step aside… or take notes because Drew made her new line of merch happen with lightning speed. And none of the designs seems to be licensed to other companies either.

Drew posted a photo on Instagram recently promoting her new line of merch. Some of the pieces feature a few sayings from Drew’s time on the show like, “I’m from Chicago b–h.” The other is from her recent feud with RHOA newbie Sanya Richards-Ross where Sanya extended an invite to Drew to participate in her MommiNation photoshoot only to rescind the invite shortly after. The shirts and hoodies both read, “She invited me and then she uninvited me.”

Oh, man. I don’t know if this is a shot at Sanya or if Drew is just genuinely capitalizing off of her time on the show — either way, I think I’m here for it. Plus, Sanya needs a nice little challenge. She definitely showed up during filming but who she argued with… and over what is why I remained confused throughout the season. Switching up on Drew in front of the group was an odd choice. Trying to come for the shade assassin herself, Kenya Moore was also a poor choice… and I think she found that out quickly. Although I can say that I respect the effort.

Now, will I be buying a shirt from the Drew Sidora collection… probably not. But I’m always living for the subtly shady moments between the Housewives on and off camera. That’s what makes the show great. Now, I just need them to keep this same energy throughout the month of October as Bravo fans gear up for BravoCon. I’m expecting a whole lot of shade and even more drama.

