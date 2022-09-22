Married At First Sight Recap: -Baby Steps

Things are not looking good for several of the Married At First Sight couples. This would be shocking if we didn’t already know the history of this show. Never trust that things are as they appear. That has definitely been proven this season. It’s interesting how some of the front runners now are at odds with little hope of reconciliation. One couple in particular is becoming so toxic that I don’t even want to overhear their interactions because they are so negative. Sigh! I am looking forward to decision day. I have a feeling we are in for some explosive drama.

When Dr. Pia returns, trust is put to the test. Intimacy soars as one couple shares a steamy getaway and another gets a special delivery. Two marriages could be headed for trouble if compromises can’t be reached before it’s too late. Let’s get straight to the recap.

Morgan and Binh

Do we really have to endure yet another day of Morgan whining about Binh venting to Justin about her. Get over it already! Especially when she is clearly a hypocrite by the way she trashes her husband to ALL the women. She has to lack awareness because the only thing she is showing the viewers is the reason he needed to talk to someone. I don’t think anyone would be comfortable interacting with someone like her. Binh even goes as far as to say his wife triggers him. Apparently, she reminds him of his father that was always hard on him. Dr. Pia clearly didn’t view any of the footage because she doesn’t call out Morgan’s toxic her behavior. Binh literally said he was scared of her!

Lindy and Miguel

In an effort to challenge Lindy and Miguel, the experts send them a doll to take care of and an intimacy exercise. They take body shots; discuss favorite moments and fantasies all while holding their precious robot baby. Things seem to progressing and they seem to be genuinely be happy. They have already confessed their love for one another, but for some reason I am still waiting for something to happen. I noticed very early on that Lindy was not revealing her true feelings to Miguel so that she didn’t rock the boat. In my mind, it is only a matter of time before the floodgates open with these two.

Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate meet with Dr. Pia to give an update on their relationship, since they last met. I guess Stacia has come to the realization that trust requires her to relinquish control. Of course, Nate is excited that he will have the chance to run the show. Hopefully she will learn something from the homework the therapist assigned them. When you have learned to rely on only yourself your entire life it is hard to let someone else into your world. But personally, I still have my eye on Nate. I am not entirely convinced he is all in like he claims.

Alexis and Justin

When Justin and Alexis meet with the therapist, he reveals he didn’t realize his wife would spend so much time with her friends. He claims that she literally goes out with her friends every weekend. Immediately, she gets defensive and tells him she isn’t going to stop and if he issues an ultimatum, he will lose her. Wow! Even the therapist is shocked. I don’t think Justin is trying to stop her from spending time with friends, he is just questioning if she still has a mindset of a single woman. They only have a short period of time to see if they want to stay married, so you would think the relationship would be her focus right now. When therapist defends Justin’s position, she throws a complete fit. She even throws her dog in his face, as if he didn’t GIVE UP his dog for her. This woman is a brat and becoming extremely annoying.

Later, Alexis and Justin get in a heated argument about their issues. A producer has to come talk to both of them in order to de-escalate the situation. It is obvious both are hurt from the therapy session earlier and they are taking it out on one another. Honestly, I don’t know how you get past someone saying they don’t know if they should be married to you. Things aren’t looking good with these two.

Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch are asked to play a game that will help them dig deeper emotionally. Things take a left turn when she shares a story about seeing her mom as her hero as a child. For some reason, he interrupts and challenges if her mom was truly her hero. Immediately Krysten is annoyed that he would dare question her answer. All she wants is for him to just be positive and not always so argumentative. While she is crying, he sits emotionless but he does apologize immediately. When they are asked about sex, Mitch admits they have taken a step back. Apparently, Krysten became uncomfortable with him trying to be a stand-up comedian during intimacy. This couple has some good components, but I don’t think that they are a good match. If they stay together they are only going to become even frustrated with each other.

TELL US – IS GOING OUT WITH FRIENDS EVERY WEEKEND TOO MUCH FOR A NEW MARRIAGE? IS ALEXIS AVOIDING SPENDING QUALITY TIME WITH JUSTIN? SHOULD BINH WALK AWAY FROM HIS MARRIAGE WITH MORGAN?

[Photo Credit: Lifetime]