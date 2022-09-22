Rick Leventhal Says Estrangement From His Daughter Has Nothing To Do With Kelly Dodd

Is blood thicker than water? Not in the case of Rick Leventhal and his adult daughter Veronica Leventhal. Kelly Dodd’s husband had a falling out with his daughter over not being invited to her wedding back in May. And many believed it was thanks to Kelly, who publicly feuded with Veronica on social media. Kelly even called her a “spoiled brat.”

But Rick is now claiming that his estrangement from Veronica has nothing to do with the former Real Housewives of Orange County star. As reported by Page Six, the couple appeared on an episode of Up And Adam! with host Adam Newell. The show can be found on YouTube.

According to Rick, he has been “butting heads for years” with his daughter. He elaborated, “There were things that she was doing and it didn’t start with Kelly, it started before Kelly.” Rick added, “I don’t want to air a bunch of family laundry. But just so you know, this didn’t start with Kelly.” It’s a little late for that but ok.

Kelly jumped in to defend Rick, saying that his friends have also seen “the way [Veronica] has treated him” in the past.

But Rick noted that when he started dating Kelly in 2019, they were both on the “same page,” saying Veronica “tried to manipulate to situation.” Said Rick, “It was like, ‘No, you can’t act like that.’ So, again, there were a lot of things, and all I ask for is an apology. That’s all I ask for.”

Rick previously defended Kelly during the whole wedding debacle back in May. He stated on social media, “My issues with my eldest daughter go back years. This isn’t about Kelly. If & when my daughter is ready to apologize and talk to me, we will work on repairing our relationship.” He concluded, “In the meantime she can live the rest of her life knowing she excluded me (& my wife) from her wedding. This is on my daughter, not Kelly.”

The former Fox new anchor also sent a separate statement to Page Six discussing he matter. The statement read, “My issues with my oldest daughter have been going on for many years. It’s unfortunate it’s come to this. I’m not going to detail all that’s transpired, but I will say the lines of communication were always open. She chose not to call and we believe didn’t invite me and Kelly to her wedding to hurt us. She’s a grown woman and will have to live with her decision. We wish her the best.”

