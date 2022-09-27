Meghan King’s Protective Order Against Ex-Husband Jim Edmonds Is Dropped

Meghan King and former husband Jim Edmonds may have split in 2019, but their contentious relationship continues. The former couple share three young kids together, which obviously binds them for life. But in June, Meghan filed an order of protection against Jim. In the order, she claimed that she was experiencing “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” in the court-monitored co-parenting app they us.

Now Reality Blurb is reporting that the protective order has been dropped. But the Real Housewives of Orange County alum detailed her struggles with Jim back in July. She said of using the co-parenting app, “It makes me feel safer because it makes me feel like the verbal abuse will be toned down a little bit more. Unfortunately, and shockingly, that’s not always the case, but it does give me a little bit more solace knowing that I have eyes that can be on it.”

But Jim’s rep, Steve Honig, was quick to dispute the claims. “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse,” he stated.

On a September 20th episode of Tamron Hall’s talk show, Megs said she wants to keep her focus on the kids. Especially since her 4 year-old son Hart was diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.” Said Meghan, “I just have to compartmentalize my son and treating my son and getting him therapies that will benefit him with the co-parenting relationship.”

When Tamron noted that Jim was against speaking about his son’s health publicly, Meghan called it hypocritical. She explained,“Yeah, but he had no problem with that [being in the public eye] when we were on [RHOC]. So I mean, I think it’s kind of just convenient.”

The mom of three has since married and split from Cuffe Owens and is now reported to be dating Trevor Calhoun. But she doesn’t plan on sharing any more relationship details with fans. She told Tamron, “I’m done putting relationships on social media. I don’t want to be defined by them. I think you know, you google my name and you see all these relationships… and I’m done with that. But, I think most of the time when I date, my life intimidates people.”

[Photo Credit: Joe Scarnici/Bravo]