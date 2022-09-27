Psychic Medium Allison DuBois Claims Kyle Richards Trolled Her DMs

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 1 psychic Allison DuBois is not here to emotionally fulfill Kyle Richards.

Allison is better known for her e-cigarette and telling Kyle her marriage to Mauricio Umansky is doomed than she is for the book she released in 2020. According to Page Six, Allison recently revealed that following the release of her book, “Love Can’t Tell Time: Why Love Never Dies”, Kyle slid into her DMs. A whopping 10 years after the infamous Dinner Party From Hell.

“I had come out with this book, which is my sixth, and it’s got me and my husband on the cover. And I had posted it on my Instagram,” Allison explained on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“And it was just a date night we had, and a friend of ours snapped a picture of him kissing me. So I thought that’s perfect for this [book’s cover] because it’s about love stories, soulmates, you know? And when one dies, how the other can move through their grief,” she continued.

“And Kyle messaged me on my Instagram, and she said, ‘Yeah, I saw your book cover. So does your husband emotionally fulfill you?’” Allison claimed.

According to Allison, she didn’t reply to Kyle, and instead chose to block her. Were she to respond Allison quipped, “‘Yes, Kyle, for the record, he emotionally fulfills me every day of my life. Thank you for caring.’ She added, “It’s like, I’m not going back and forth with you. I’m not on the show. I don’t have to deal with it. I live in a whole other space in my life than to go tit for tat with [‘Real Housewives’].”

Allison claims the message from Kyle shocked her, but she wasn’t concerned. “It was like 11 years later. I’m still taking up space in your head? Really?” Bold words for someone appearing on a Bravo-centric podcast over a decade after their single episode appearance, but who’s keeping track?

Allison claims that responding to Kyle’s DM “would be like having a fight with a 13-year-old eighth grader who thinks her boyfriend’s better than yours.” She added, “I will take up free rent in that woman’s head for the rest of her life because she knows what I said is true or [it] wouldn’t bother her as much.”

Allison went on to call Kyle “rude,” “demanding” and “angry” and said she feels she has a “toxic energy that permeates.” She even said Kyle “needs to be loved by fans.”

In her last attack against the chronically middle parted, Allison claims that she stands by her statements against Mauricio. Over the years, many Bravo fans have speculated whether Allison may have been picking up on the vibes from Kelsey Grammer and Camille Grammer by accident. But according to the psychic, she “already knew” about Kelsey and Camille’s problems because she knows them personally.

“So that’s not something I was gonna say at the table,” Allison explained. “I was like, it was specifically Kyle. I stand by that.” Chilling!

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MAURICIO IS EMOTIONALLY FULLFILLING KYLE RICHARDS AS WE SPEAK? WILL HE EVER? THOUGHTS ON ALLISON COMING BACK TO THE BRAVOSPHERE AFTER A DECADE AWAY?

[Photo Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo]