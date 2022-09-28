Teddi Mellencamp Says Kathy Hilton’s Alleged Meltdown Was Over A Michael Jackson Song; Not The Conga Line

Listen, when I first heard the rumors about Kathy Hilton setting it off in Aspen while filming the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, I was ecstatic. Why? Because what else do I watch RHOBH for!? Nothing other than to see an icon like Kathy go bananas on a Housewives cast trip.

Except… the drama we were promised was coming has kinda fallen flat. At least in my opinion. We had none other than Lisa Rinna hyping this up all off-season long. Posting screenshots, text messages, promising to “talk about it” and yet here we are. Left wondering what exactly Kathy allegedly went berserk about.

During one of the recent epsiodes of RHOBH, Sutton Stracke claimed that Kathy seemed to be bothered by no one wanting to get up and do the conga line with her. Kathy must have been estrememly upset by this for Lisa to add that she felt like she had “seen the devil” reffering to Kathy jumping up and down on what I can only imagine were a pair of $25,000 sunglasses. Also part of her claim, Lisa recalled Kathy saying some not so nice things about her sister Kyle Richards and her family. None of which was caught on camera.

If this is true, I can’t say I’m surprised. Look at the relationship Kyle has had with her other sister Kim Richards on the show. And don’t forget her line in Amsterdam. “Kathy would have my back like a real sister.” I think she would too, Kim.

Anyyway, the real kicker is that reports are now seeming to be confirmed by one of Kyle’s best friends and former diamond holder Teddi Mellencamp claiming that the conga line is NOT the reason Kathy was so upset. On an epsiode of her podcast Two T’s In A Pod with Tamra Judge, reported by Radar Online, she said, “Sutton said she had a breakdown in the club because no one wanted to do a conga line. Here’s the part that I find interesting is this really isn’t the truth.”

Now typically I’m rolling my eyes at most things Teddi says. I feel like after watching her on Celebrity Big Brother and knowing that she wants to step back in the reality tv realm and be 100% real all the time just throws me off a little. Almost as if she’s trying too hard to make a moment happen. But in this instance, my ears are wide open. Keep spilling the tea, Teddi. I appreciate it in this moment.

She continues her statement adding the reason Kathy was so upset was because of a tense altercation with the club’s DJ. “… she went up to the DJ and asked him to play Billie Jean and he — you know how DJs are, especially famous DJs. When they’re in the middle of a set, they don’t want some random, or even some famous socialite, coming and telling them what to play so he said ‘no’ and that set her off.”

Hmm. The DJ not playing a Michael Jackson song in the club? Maybe that would trigger me too. Either way, we Housewives fans know this story isn’t done being told yet. In fact, it’s just getting started. Although we don’t have actual footage of the intense moment everyone really wants to see… the ladies are (sort of) talking about it. And I’m enjoying every single moment.

TELL US – WHAT DO YOU THINK ABOUT TEDDI SAYING SUTTON’S CONGA LINE CLAIM ISN’T TRUE? AND DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT TEDDI HAS TO SAY?

[Photo Credit: CBS]