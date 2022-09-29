Erika Jayne and Tom Girardi’s Pasadena Home Sold For 7.5 Million To Pay Tom’s Victims

A new development for Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and the claims against her husband Tom Girardi. The home she shared with Tom For almost the entirety of their 21 year marriage has finally sold after nearly 2 years on the market. Radar Online reports the palatial 4 bedroom, 9 bathroom Pasadena home closed for $7.5 million as part of Tom’s involuntary bankruptcy.

Tom’s trustee informed the courts that buyers Jun Tao and Peng Tao put in an offer for the property which was originally listed for $13 million in 2021. The home was often featured on the show prior to Tom’s fall from grace and on a recent episode, Erika confessed to driving by it to take a look for the first time since she left.

In new court documents, the judge was asked to sign off on the deal and allow the proceeds from the sale to pay off some of Tom’s creditors. As the house was on the market for some time, creditors began to lose patience, and the price was subsequently lowered numerous times. The listing price went from $13 million in 2021 to $11.5 million, then $9.98 million, before finally $8.9 million.

Unfortunately even if the home had sold for its original listing price, it would be a meager payment on the $517 million in claims against Tom’s former law firm. Many victims have come forward, adding to the total claims amount.

In addition to the claims against the law firm, Erika herself is still facing a $25 million lawsuit filed in the bankruptcy. As a part of that claim, the trustee has demanded Erika pay back any of the money the firm spent to fund her company, EJ Global.

Most recently, a federal judge ordered Erika to hand over the infamous $750 thousand diamond earrings that were allegedly paid for by his firm. The earrings will be used to pay back some of Tom’s many victims.

As the topic of her earrings came up on the show, Erika stood firm that until she was ordered by the courts, she could not and would not return them. She maintains her innocence and complete ignorance as to the actions of her estranged husband. At the very least, Erika says she will adhere to court orders, and hopefully Tom’s victims can get some justice, even if it means Erika looses some accessories in the process.

[Photo Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images]