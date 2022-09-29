Jim Edmonds Marries Kortnie O’Connor In Italian Destination Wedding

You know that they say: fourth time’s a charm. Real Housewives of Orange County’s Jim Edmonds just got married for the fourth time this week, and he’s hoping this is the one that sticks. Although walking down the aisle isn’t new to Jim, he and his latest bride, Kortnie O’Connor, spared no expense. The former baseball player and Real Househusband of Orange County held a destination wedding in Italy to tie the knot, and People covered all of the details.

Kortnie and Jim got engaged in July of last year, just three months after he finalized his divorce from former Real Housewife Meghan King Edmonds. At the time of their engagement, Kortnie acknowledged that this wasn’t her fiance’s first time at bat. She told People, “As I’m sure everyone knows, this isn’t Jim’s first time around. So we just wanted to make it about enjoying everybody — all of our close friends and family. An adventure for everybody to enjoy, not another wedding in the church.”

Over a year later, it sounds like quite an adventure was had. Jim, Kortnie, and their 32 guests traveled to Lake Como, Italy, and held their ceremony at a 19th-century villa. After saying, “I do,” Jim and Kortnie took a sunset boat ride around the lake, snapping pictures while their guests enjoyed a cocktail hour. Later, they dined on Italian food, and a DJ took them into the night with some tunes.

“This was truly a dream wedding in a beautiful location surrounded by some of the most important people in our lives,” Kortnie said about the wedding, which was her first. “It was more than I could have ever imagined.”

Although Jim was just served with a temporary restraining order from his ex-wife Meghan earlier this month, he was over the moon and feeling optimistic about his wedding ceremony with Kortnie. He said, “The best part of the wedding is I now get to spend the rest of my life with Kortnie.” He continued, “For the first time in my life, I finally understand true happiness.”

Good for Jim, who’s 52, for finally understanding true happiness. For Kortnie’s sake, let’s hope this marriage goes smoother than the last few.

TELL US – ARE YOU SURPRISED TO SEE JIM GETTING MARRIED AGAIN? DO YOU HAVE ANY ADVICE FOR THE NEWLYWEDS?

[Photo Credit: Dilip Vishwanat/MLB Photos via Getty Images]