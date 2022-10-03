Jen Shah Accuses Lisa Barlow Of Using A Racial Slur To Describe Her Sons

Calling out her castmates. Jen Shah is facing her last season on Real Housewives of Salt Lake City thanks to a guilty plea in her fraud trial. But that doesn’t mean that she’s not going to hold others accountable. After Lisa Barlow appeared on Watch What Happens Live and said she would be open to keeping contact with Jen’s sons when she went to prison, Jen clapped back.

As reported by Page Six, Jen tweeted out an accusation that Lisa used a racial slur to refer to her sons. She wrote, “I don’t want anyone looking after my kids that calls them the n-word.” Jen also tagged Lisa in the post.

Jen’s claims started about a month ago, when she hosted an Instagram Q&A on her account. She asked fans to guess which one of her castmates allegedly made racist comments. She claimed that this cast member called her sons the “N-word” and said “there are different kinds of black people.”

The legally embattled housewife added, “For example, ‘black people from Compton are different from black people from Salt Lake City’ (note…my husband is from Compton).” Jen is obviously referencing Coach Sharrieff Shah, who is Black.

Jen went on to say that the same person supposedly donated to Ted Cruz’s presidential campaign “4 times.” And finally, that they referred to her as the Disney princess Moana, given Jen’s Tongan roots. “Your people have the coolest hair; can I touch it?” she alleged this housewife asked her. Jen also noted that she has “receipts” on the matter.

As Jen well knows, you’re innocent until proven guilty (legally, not in the court of public opinion). The third-season RHOSLC cast member recently pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with a telemarketing scheme. In July, she appeared in Manhattan federal court to enter her revised plea. Her sentencing is currently scheduled for November of this year.

This is an about face from reports that Jen spent this season of RHOSCL maintaining her innocence. Jen responded to a fan on social media in March, “I’m innocent… and look forward to trial so you along with everyone else can see the truth.”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE WHAT JEN IS SAYING ABOUT LISA? WILL SHE PROVIDE RECEIPTS? ARE YOU WATCHING THIS SEASON OF RHOSLC?

[Photo Credit: Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images]