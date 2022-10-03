Meghan King Says Ex Jim Edmonds’ Wedding To Kourtnie O’Connor Was Best Day Of Her Life

I don’t think Meghan King will be sending ex-husband Jim Edmonds a wedding gifts. Jim recently married fiancé Kortnie with a K O’Connor at a James Bond-themed wedding in Italy. And Meghan is apparently thrilled about it.

She recently spoke with Us Weekly to throw some serious shade at the newlyweds. Said the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, “He’s spending massive, whopping, inconceivable amounts of money on his bride. Like, I am all for it, whatever it takes. Keep her around.” Meghan added, “Take her on lavish trips, buy her a Ferrari and Chanel [purses] and private jets. Do anything you can to keep this woman because I don’t know what would happen if she was gone. Like, he would fall apart.”

But Meghan did give credit to the fourth wife, saying that Kortnie provided “stability” for the three children she shares with Jim. “[Kortnie] is who my children have known for the last three years. And that stability is really important. I haven’t been able to give them that stability and a partner, which is a huge piece of mom guilt for me. But at least Jim — with his mountain of faults — is able to provide that. I’m gonna give him props where props are due,” Meghan stated.

The reality star confirmed that their children did not attend the wedding.

Meghan also shared the details of her previous order of protection against Jim, which was dropped earlier this month. Said Meghan, “The temporary restraining order was dropped but we entered into a consent order that keeps the same terms as the restraining order. So it wasn’t dropped due to a lack of fear. It was dropped because it just changed. It just evolved and changed. Because of that, I feel safe.”

She went on to say, “Ever since I got the [temporary restraining order] things have pretty much been better. Plus, he’s in Italy right now, so he’s totally leaving me alone. It’s, like, his wedding day was also the best day of my life.”

The former couple were married for 5 years before splitting in 2019. They had a contentious divorce and their custody battle reached a breaking point in June. Meghan accused Jim of exhibiting “frequent and consistent verbal abuse” toward her on tier court-monitored coparenting app.

As for Jimmy Dad Jeans’ side of the story, he denied all allegations of abuse against him. His rep previously issued a statement saying, “This request for an order of protection is completely baseless and furthermore makes an absolute mockery of the pain suffered by the millions of women in this country who are legitimate victims of abuse.”

Regardless, it’s time for Meghan to refocus on her career. She’s set to appear on Reality of Love, where she will get honest with celebrity relationship coach Nicole Moore. Meghan revealed last month, “Nicole and I have worked together on-and-off over the past few years. She’s really helped me in my love life to work through some things that I’ve been through in my romantic life and try to come out on the other side of it.”

[Photo Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GLAAD]