Melissa Gorga Says She Didn’t Join RHONJ Behind Sister Teresa Giudice’s Back; Say’s She “100 Percent Knew”

BravoCon 2022 was just as messy as the actual Bravo shows themselves. Panels, panels, and MORE panels featuring all of our favorite Housewives answering some shady questions by the moderators or fans themselves.

During a Real Housewives of New Jersey panel, a fan asked whether or not Melissa Gorga ever hesitated joining the show knowing that her sister-in-law, Teresa Giudice was already a cast member. The fan added that RHONJ is “centered on conflict” and there was “family drama prior” to the Gorgas making the decision to sign their contracts.

Melissa gave the same answer she normally does adding, “Teresa 100 percent knew, it was never behind her back.”

Although the question was for Melissa — the Jersey Housewife — Joe Gorga, (deep sigh), jumped in and put on the show of his life. You know how the Gorgas do it. Think throwing cheese platters, slamming your fists on the dinner table… those sorts of theatrics.

“This is the s–t that pisses me off,” Joe yelled as he got out of his seat and approached the edge of the stage. Joe attempted to compare the decision he and his wife made to join the show as simply a matter of opportunity that Teresa should’ve been proud to help with.

“[If I] built this building and I have a cousin that does electrical [then] I’m giving you a job,” he yelled. “Not that we are being in competition. F–k that. We’re family.”

If you tuned in to the first season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, then you’ll remember Melissa and Teresa having this conversation on camera. Melissa is adamant that Tre knew she was talking to producers, auditioning, and likely to be featured on the show. Teresa on the other hand remembers it differently. But it’s no surprise that Joe is going to have his wife’s back.

“I am tired of hearing that bulls–t,” he said. “Because you know what? If you love each other, right? And we’re family, you help one another rise.”

I don’t disagree with him. I think that if Teresa and Melissa were besties and had a great relationship, the Gorgas coming on the show would’ve been a different story. But because they aren’t in a good place — and likely won’t be moving forward, I can understand and even appreciate Teresa’s annoyance with them.

I’ll add this… the way Joe Gorga and Joe Giudice started fighting each other almost immediately once they stepped on the scene in season 3 makes me think there was already some thick tension that hadn’t been resolved yet.

Either way, the drama they’ve brought to the show for the past 10 years has been nothing short of entertaining. Am I wrong for saying I can’t wait to see the drama unfold for season 13?

TELL US – DO YOU THINK MELISSA AND JOE SHOULD’VE TOLD TERESA THEY WERE JOINING THE SHOW? OR DO YOU THINK IT WAS NONE OF TERESA’S BUSINESS?

[Photo by: Charles Sykes/Bravo]